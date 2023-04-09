The 3 Best ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Episodes Ever

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has seen many cast members and friendships come and go since the series premiered in 2010. Season 12, the most recent, saw Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, and Diana Jenkins as the Housewives, with Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton as a friend. The season ended with a shake-up that saw Rinna leave the show.

The Housewives and their fights are legendary. Who can forget when Lisa Vandepump threw her former bestie Kyle Richards out of her house? Or when Lisa Rinna accused Yolanda Hadid of having Munchausen’s syndrome? There are so many to choose from, but fans have their favorites. Here are the three best Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episodes according to viewer votes on IMDb.

3. ‘RHOBH’ Season 11 Episode 14, ‘Lips Unsealed’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was rocked when Erika Jayne announced her divorce from Tom Giradi after 21 years of marriage. Soon after, the couple was hit with a lawsuit accusing them of embezzling funds intended to help the victims of Lion Air Flight 610.

The episode, “Lips Unsealed,” originally aired on Aug. 25, 2021. It reveals some of the fallout from Jayne’s situation, helping this episode earn an 8.8 out of 10 rating from viewers.

Lisa Rinna starts trouble when she informs Jayne that Sutton Stracke is nervous about encountering legal or social problems by being associated with her. That bit of gossip does not go over well.

Jayne and Strack aren’t the only ones with issues in this episode. Dorit Kemsley feels Garcelle Beauvais keeps “coming for her.” While discussing the problem at lunch, Beauvais becomes angry, yells “f**** you” multiple times, and storms off.

2. ‘RHOBH’ Season 11 Episode 13, ‘Season’s Grillings’

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 11 cast | John Tsiavis/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The second-best RHOBH episode of all time came out only one week before “Lips Unsealed.”

“Season’s Grillings” aired on Aug. 18, 2021. It rates slightly higher, with an 8.9 user rating on IMDb.

In this episode, Stracke first explains to the group that she doesn’t want to be around Jayne because of the accusations against her. So Rinna jumps to Jayne’s defense — and down Stracke’s throat.

Then comes Kyle Richards’ Christmas dinner, where tensions are high and conversations quickly turn to Jayne’s legal issues. Some of the women press her for answers. Others try to be sympathetic and attack Stracke for being the only one concerned about her connection with Jayne.

When Kemsley tries to show Jayne that she supports her, Beauvais calls Kemsley out for having a different attitude behind the “Pretty Mess” singer’s back. Jayne finally learns that not everyone is on her side.

1. ‘RHOBH’ Season 5 Episode 16, ‘Amster-damn!’

While the second- and third-best Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episodes are from season 11, the number-one spot goes to season 5’s “Amster-damn!” Garnering a 9.1 user rating on IMDb, this gem aired on Mar. 3, 2015.

In the iconic episode, Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards haven’t been the best of friends for a while. But it all explodes when the castmates go on a trip to Amsterdam.

Rinna tries to convince Kim Richards she only wants to “help” when she constantly talks about her alcoholism. Richards isn’t having it because she knows her co-star is smack-talking her behind her back.

Things get heated when Richards mentions Rinna’s “situation at home.” When Richards broaches the subject of husbands, Rinna becomes furious. Before anyone can get the situation under control, the two are on their feet. Rinna loses her composure and throws her wine at Kim, shattering the glass on the table while yelling, “You never go after my f***ing husband!”