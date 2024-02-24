Big Ed and Liz, Angela and Michael, and Loren and Alexei are among the '90 Day' alums returning for a new season of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'

Your favorite 90 Day cast members are back on TLC. Angela and Michael, Big Ed and Liz, and others return to TV this March in a new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Here’s everything you need to know about the new season, including the full cast and when the episodes air.

‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 8 premieres March 17

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 premieres Sunday, March 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

The new season of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff will follow familiar couples as they “continue to navigate the highs and lows in their relationships including everything from preparing for first impressions with the in-laws to managing significant cultural differences to working through turbulent family dynamics and more,” according to TLC.

Meet the ‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ cast

Gino and Jasmine in ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 10 | 90 Day Fiancé via YouTube

The eighth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? follows seven couples.

Kobe and Emily: 90 Day Fiancé alumni Emily, 31, and her husband Kobe, 36, travel with two kids and her parents to Cameroon. It’s Emily’s first time visiting Kode’s home country, and she’s excited to meet his family. But will she prove she can be a good Cameroonian wife?

Loren and Alexei: Loren, 35, and Alexei, 35, are a true 90 Day Fiancé success story. Since appearing in season 3, they’ve married and had three kids. Now, their family is complete. But when Loren announces plans for a big life change, will they lose their sense of balance as a family?

Mahmoud and Nicole: Mahmoud, 31, and Nicole, 40, previously appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. After living together for four years in Egypt, Nicole and Mahmoud have moved to California. While Nicole is rediscovering herself in LA, Mahmoud must cope with the huge cultural differences.

Thais and Patrick: Before they got married, Thais, 26, hid her relationship with Patrick, 33, from her family in Brazil. Now, they’ve had a baby and are traveling back to her hometown, hoping to mend relationships with her relatives.

Jasmine and Gino: Jasmine, 36, and Gino, 54, tied the knot in 90 Day Fiancé Season 10. But saying “I do” won’t solve all their problems. Will Jasmine stay in the U.S. long enough to give her marriage a chance to succeed? Or will Gino’s missteps send her fleeing back to Panama?

Liz and Ed: At the end of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Liz, 31, and Ed, 58, seemed to have turned a corner in their tumultuous relationship. Now, they’re settled in Arkansas and are planning their wedding. However, they still have much to overcome, and financial challenges and parenting questions could prevent them from walking down the aisle.

Michael and Angela: Michael, 35, and Angela, 57, also walked away from their 90 Day: The Last Resort experience stronger as a couple. Now, after years of delays, Michael has finally secured a critical spousal visa interview. Angela travels to Nigeria to help him prepare for the big day. But unsettling discoveries could prompt her to leave the marriage for good.

Watch the ‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ trailer

A trailer for the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? gives a hint about what to expect when the show returns to TLC.

Some cast members are adjusting to their changing circumstances, including Kobe, who describes married life as “OK” and “not always sweet.”

Others are more committed than ever, or so they claim.

“Our relationship was very chaotic,” Jasmine says in the teaser. “Now, just death can separate us.”

For Angela and Michael, the results of his spousal visa interview could determine their future as a couple.

“I need to get my man home to America,” Angela says. “If the visa is denied, it’s over.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.