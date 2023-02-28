Aaron Carter Allegedly Experienced Significant Hearing Loss After His Dad Shot a Gun Near His Ear

It’s no secret that the late Aaron Carter had a difficult relationship with some of his family members. The “I Want Candy” singer went through some rough times during his life, including money troubles, addiction, and the loss of several loved ones. Out of the many traumas that the star experienced, there is at least one that affected his health permanently, involving his dad, Robert Carter.

Aaron Carter rose to fame in ’90s and ’00s

Carter became a star at 9 years old when he opened for The Backstreet Boys, of which his older brother, Nick is a member. According to Billboard, he began singing when he was 7, saying “I wanted to be a singer since I was very, very little.” Carter continued. “The first thing I did is I asked my mom, and she said ‘I’ll take you to lessons.'” It wasn’t long before the singer released his first single, called “Crush on You,” and soon after his first studio album made its debut on Dec. 1, 1997.

Pretty soon the singer released his second studio album, and it was clear that his career was on the rise. By 2001, Carter had begun taking on acting roles, appearing in an episode of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, as well as an episode of Lizzie McGuire. Within months, the singer and actor appeared on Broadway, making his debut as Jojo in the musical Seussical. Carter released his third studio album, then his fourth, which peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard 200. By 2004, he appeared in a two-episode arc on the hit show 7th Heaven, and a year later, in a direct-to-video movie called Popstar.

Carter, his brother, and other siblings — B.J., Angel, and Leslie, who died in 2012, starred in the eight-episode E! reality show House of Carters in 2006, and three years later the singer appeared in Season 9 of Dancing With the Stars, finishing in fifth place. After another stint on Broadway, Carter released two more studio albums, with the last one being released on November 7, 2022, two days after his death.

Aaron Carter experienced hearing loss after his dad shot a gun near his ear

(L-R): Singer Aaron Carter and father Robert Carter attend the “Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Celebration” Concert Special on September 7, 2001 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. | Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Sadly, Carter didn’t have the best relationship with his family members. He was often on the outs with his older brother, and Page Six reports that his relationship with his sisters was pretty tumultuous as well. The older Carter brother and twin sister Angel even filed a restraining order against the “Oh, Aaron” singer in 2019, after he confessed to “harboring intentions” of killing his brother’s then-pregnant wife and their unborn child.

Carter had many emotional issues with his family, and according to Yahoo!, it was on his 18th birthday that he had a pretty significant incident that involved his father. The singer’s dad, who died on May 16, 2017, allegedly held a gun next to his right ear and shot it at the ground while telling his son, “If you don’t write this check for me, the next one, you know where it’s going.” Although Carter said, “I can’t hear out of my right ear,” as a result of what happened, he also acknowledged that he has moved past it, adding, “Just because I can’t hear out of my right ear doesn’t mean I don’t love my father.”

Other controversies involving Aaron Carter

Unfortunately, Carter was no stranger to scandal, and some followed him right up to his tragic death. According to The Things, the singer was arrested for driving under the influence and drug possession in 2017, and later spent time in rehab. He also accused his brother and sister of abuse, although no charges were ever filed, and he even went so far as to propose marriage to his brother’s ex-girlfriend.

It was shortly before his death that Carter lost custody of his young son, Prince, who was less than a year old at the time, and entered rehab again in an attempt to get the child back. According to Yahoo!, he said that “This will by my fifth time in rehabilitation. I haven’t had any relapses it’s just triggers are big right now for me. I want my son back.” Sadly, he never regained custody of his son before his November 2022 death.

Shortly after his death, Carter’s brother posted about him on social media. “Now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth,” he wrote on Instagram.