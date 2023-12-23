Surprise! Two of Aaron Rodgers' exes have really been bonding during trips abroad and posting all about it on social media.

Aaron Rodgers was injured less than four minutes into his first game with the New York Jets during the 2023 season. Although he hasn’t taken another snap since his debut in September, the quarterback has still managed to garner plenty of headlines. Most were about how well and quickly he’s been rehabbing following his Achilles injury. The athlete even teased that he could make a return if the Jets had any shot of making the playoffs. But the team was eliminated from the postseason after losing to the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 17.

Even though we know for certain now that Rodgers won’t make a return this season, he’s still in the news and it has nothing to do with football and everything to do with two of his ex-girlfriends Danica Patrick and Blu of Earth.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick sitting in the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in 2018 | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

For anyone who doesn’t remember Rodgers’ love life too vividly, here’s a recap.

The NFL quarterback and former NASCAR driver were first linked in 2017 after Rodgers and Newsroom star Olivia Munn called it quits. Sources confirmed in January 2018 that they were in a relationship. But in 2020 after two years of dating, they ended things. There were reports that Rodgers broke up with Patrick after meeting Big Little Lies actor Shailene Woodley.

The Divergent star and signal caller did begin seeing each other and were even engaged at one point. But they never made it down the aisle and a few months after they split, podcaster and medicine woman Blu of Earth came into the picture.

They sparked romance rumors when they were photographed together during a trip with friends in June 2022. But news spread in December of the same year that they were over.

It appears Aaron Rodgers & his alleged girlfriend Blu of Earth are finished. She's stuck in Peru as a revolution is taking place & taking shots at 'MVPs': https://t.co/W84zQQcuvQ — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) December 16, 2022

While none of the ladies found their happily ever after with Rodgers, Patrick and Blu are looking happy together without him and calling themselves “sisters.”

Patrick and Blu of Earth share ‘sister’ photo and travel around the world together

Outkick reported that Patrick and Blu have been hanging out together which became evident when the retired racecar driver posted a photo with Blu on her Instagram Stories with the caption: “Thank you for initiating this friendship. Because you’re a sister now!”

But that’s not all. A few days earlier, Patrick shared several snaps on Instagram in which she looked to be having a great time with her pals in Egypt and Blu is in some of the shots. Ironically, Egypt is a place Rodgers previously told Patrick he always wanted to visit and had been trying to plan a trip there for years.

Although the ex-Indy car racer didn’t tag her newfound pal in the photos it’s definitely Blu, or she has an identical twin.

If you didn’t have Patrick and Blu’s friendship on your 2023 Bingo card just wait till 2024, maybe Woodley and Munn will join them in posting pictures together and start a “sister” circle.