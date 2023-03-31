‘Alaska Daily Episode 11 Recap: Who Killed Gloria?

It’s all come down to this. The season 1 finale of ABC‘s Alaska Daily is here, and fans are finally receiving concrete answers surrounding the night Gloria Nanmac disappeared and the mysterious circumstances of her death. So who murdered Gloria? And what does the future hold for Eileen Fitzgerald and Roz Friendly? Read our recap of Alaska Daily Episode 11, “Most Reckless Thing I’ve Ever Done,” for all of the answers.

Jeff Perry as Stanley, Grace Dove as Roz, and Hilary Swank as Eileen | ABC/Darko Sikman

Gloria’s last call points fingers at Ezra in ‘Alaska Daily’ Episode 11

After learning Gloria called 911 in Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 10, Eileen and Roz go to the dispatch center to listen to the recording in episode 11.

In the call, Gloria begs for help and says she doesn’t want to die. The recording cuts in and out, but she clearly says Ezra Fisher’s name in the message. Unfortunately, the dispatchers couldn’t locate where the call was coming from. And the lack of funds from the government meant that cops in Meade never heard it. But assumingly, Ezra left her to die in the frigid Alaskan climate. They’ve got their man.

Although they don’t have enough evidence to implicate Ezra, Eileen and Roz use what they know and write an article about the 911 call.

Back at the Daily Alaskan, Claire Muncy “kvells” over Austin Teague and Yuna Park’s new relationship, and Bob Young is having a bad day. Austin later meets with a reporter from the Gazette, who recently got laid off. Apparently, the paper was sold, and then they axed half of their newsroom.

After finishing their article, Gabriel Tovar informs Eileen and Roz that he found a number for Clarence Redding, aka Skeeter, from Gloria’s phone. They call it, and Skeeter’s niece answers. She gives Roz his new contact information, including his current address.

Eileen and Roz go to Skeeter’s house in Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 11, and he confirms that Ezra and his son Jackson were at his party the night of Gloria’s disappearance. When Eileen and Roz push him further, he runs back into his house. But Skeeter’s girlfriend Nancy invites them inside when she finds out they wrote the article about the 911 recordings.

A new newspaper threatens the ‘Daily Alaskan’s’ future

Nancy pushes Skeeter to tell Eileen and Roz the truth in Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 11. And the reporters inform him that he can go to the District Attorney and ask for immunity in exchange for his testimony. So Skeeter reveals that Ezra left with Gloria, corroborating Jackson’s story. Ezra didn’t return for hours, and once he did, he had on a new change of clothes and asked Skeeter to burn his old ones.

Ezra said he would kill Skeeter if he told anyone. But Skeeter didn’t burn Gloria’s crutches (which were with Ezra’s clothes). Police recover the crutches, and Eileen and Roz write another story on the new findings.

Eileen and Roz then meet with Toby Crenshaw and tell him that Ezra killed Gloria. Toby, who has been having a rough time in jail, is frustrated that this new evidence doesn’t mean he can immediately go free. The District Attorney needs to take action and believe that the case against Ezra is winnable before dropping the charges against Toby. However, since Toby confessed, it’s (unfortunately) easier for the DA to build a case against him.

Elsewhere, the manufacturer who prints the Daily Alaskan pushes their time slot from 9 p.m. to 7 p.m. An elusive new newspaper (with lots of cash) is taking up their slot. They are likely related to whoever bought the Gazette.

Bob contacts Frank Lester, the editor of the Gazette, and discovers that the new owners are rebranding and expanding the newspaper. Frank was a part of the layoffs, and Dennis Gibson from the Anchorage Eagle is replacing him. So Austin and Yuna venture to Dennis’ house, but just as they arrive, he leaves. They follow him and watch Conrad Pritchard emerge from a flock of SUVs to greet Dennis.

So what comes as a surprise to no one, Conrad is behind the new newspaper in Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 11.

Do the police arrest Ezra in ‘Alaska Daily’ Episode 11?

Eileen and Roz’s story lights a fire under Alaskans, and a protest appears outside the DA’s office in Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 11. So the DA holds a press conference and announces he is dropping the charges against Toby, and Ezra has been arrested. Governor Thacker adds that the Department of Public Safety will be investigated to ensure the system “works.” As Eileen put it, Thacker’s scapegoat is Commissioner Haynes.

On the drive back to the Daily Alaskan, Roz reveals she’s turning down The Washington Post‘s offer. And before Eileen can reveal if she’s accepting The New York Times‘s offer, she receives a message. Someone named Disillusioned writes, “You’ve shined a light in dark places, but you’re not done yet. LRS192. Happy hunting.”

LRS stands for Legislative Research Services. So Roz heads to the Legislative Building, but report 192 is missing. She and Eileen then meet with Commissioner Haynes, but as usual, she’s closed off.

Thankfully, Haynes’ assistant catches Eileen and Roz before they leave and reveals herself as Disillusioned. She believed that Haynes would do the right thing, but when she doesn’t, Disillusioned discloses that report 192 contains solutions to solve the missing and murdered Indigenous women crisis. But the government ignored them. The assistant later quits, compelling Haynes to hand the report to Eileen outside the Daily Alaskan.

The solutions inside the report include healthcare access for Alaskan Natives, increased trained policing for rural communities, investments in a DNA database to track repeat offenders, and a functioning 911 system. Eileen and Roz write a story on report 192, exposing the truth of the government’s response to the MMIW crisis.

Later, Sylvie visits the Daily Alaskan to express her gratitude, and the journalists celebrate at the bar across the street. The pilot poet is also there and openly flirts with Eileen, so they’re officially a thing. And Eileen tells Roz that she’s deciding to stay in Alaska.

Austin reads aloud a press release from Conrad stating that the Anchorage Eagle is coming in three months. But Aaron arrives and gives them all a (rather inspiring) pep talk. And Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 11 ends where the show truly began — with a heart-to-heart between Eileen and Stanley. But this time, it’s under the Northern Lights instead of the New York City fog.

Alaska Daily is available to stream on Hulu.

