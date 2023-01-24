Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen’s Wedding Was Officiated by Tom Hanks

Allison Williams is back in the headlines after a hiatus from the celebrity spotlight. Her new horror movie, M3GAN, is making waves and earning the actor more fans than ever. The Girls and Get Out star has plenty of show-business connections, thanks to her father’s work as a high-profile newsman. Over the years, Williams has spent plenty of time with celebs. In fact, her 2015 wedding was officiated by one of Hollywood’s most revered actors: Tom Hanks.

Why did Tom Hanks officiate Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen’s wedding?

Ricky Van Veen and Allison Williams in May 2014 in New York City | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spike TV

Allison Wiliams was an up-and-coming actor in 2011 when she began dating American entrepreneur Ricky Van Veen. She was cast in Girls only one year later. The HBO series proved to be Williams’ big breakout, with critics and fans responding well to her role as Marnie Michaels. As Williams’ star rose in Hollywood, her romance with Van Veen grew.

In 2014, the two got engaged. Williams and Van Veen tied the knot in 2015 in a private ceremony in Wyoming. According to Vanity Fair, Hollywood legend Hanks officiated the nuptials. His connection to Williams is through Hanks’ wife, actor Rita Wilson.

Wilson played Williams’ mother in Girls, apparently forming a bond with the young actor. In addition to Tom Hanks, stars like Lena Dunham, Katy Perry, John Mayer, and Bruce Springsteen attended the wedding. Williams likely met many of these celebrities through news anchor Brian Williams — her father and biggest fan.

Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen separated in 2019

Williams and Van Veen lived a low-key life in New York for a few years during their marriage. But in June 2019, the two released a joint statement announcing their separation. “With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have,” it read (via People).

While fans wondered what went wrong with the seemingly happy couple, the actor soon found a new love. The same year Williams and Van Veen announced their separation, she reportedly began seeing a fellow actor.

Who is the ‘M3GAN’ star dating now?

After meeting on the set of their 2020 movie, Horizon Line, Allison Williams and German actor Alexander Dreymon moved quickly. They quietly began dating at the end of 2019 and welcomed a son, Arlo, in late 2021. In December 2022, Page Six reported they were engaged. Despite their celebrity relationship, the two actors are extremely private, rarely opening up about their romance and choosing to keep their young son out of the spotlight.

In a recent Vulture interview, Williams revealed the constant struggle of balancing her desire for privacy and choosing projects that make waves with fans. Her latest movie, M3GAN, is well on its way to becoming a cult classic.

Although not as famous as his fiancée, Dreymon is best known for portraying Uhtred in the TV series The Last Kingdom.