Amy clashes with her husband Michael and Tammy fears for Caleb's health in a teaser for the new season of '1000-lb Sisters.'

Things are changing for the Slaton sisters, and not in a good way. After Tammy’s successful weight loss surgery and another baby for Amy, things seemed to be looking up for the TLC stars. But it all comes crashing down for the Kentucky siblings in a new season of 1000-lb Sisters, premiering Dec. 12. In a first look at the new episodes, Amy battles exhaustion and frustration in her crumbling marriage to Michael Halterman, while Tammy fears for her husband Caleb Willingham’s health.

Amy Slaton opens up about her struggles in a preview for upcoming season of ‘1000-lb Sisters’

‘1000-lb Sisters’ | TLC via YouTube

Amy, 36, is a mom to two young boys: Gage was born in November 2020 and Glenn arrived in July 2022. While she was thrilled to welcome both of her children, the stress of parenting two little ones is starting to get to her.

“I am very overwhelmed and stressed out,” she says in the 2-minute teaser (via Instagram).

“And Michael ain’t doing sh*t,” she adds. “Every aspect of my life is chaotic because I have no support.”

Amy’s family is on her side as she reaches her ‘breaking point’

With Amy at her “breaking point,” she turns to her family for support.

“I’m exhausted all the time, because I’m trying to take care of two boys and take care of the house,” she says to her sister Amanda Halterman as Michael stands by, stone-faced.

“You have a husband that is perfectly capable of taking care of these kids so you can have a moment,” Amanda tells a tearful Amy.

Soon, an already tense situation threatens to spin out of control as Amanda insists that Michael hand over Amy’s debit card. Amy then demands that her husband leave her house. (Amy and Michael filed for divorce in March 2023.)

With Amanda and Michael on the verge of blows, Tammy steps in and calls the cops.

“I’m calling the police,” she says. “I’m not f*cking playing.”

Tammy Slaton worries about Caleb Willingham ‘backsliding’

As Amy’s marriage crumbles, Tammy deals with major challenges in her own relationship. Though she’s thrilled she’s finally been approved to go home after 14 months in rehab, leaving the facility also means leaving behind her husband, Caleb Willingham, whom she married in November 2022.

“I can’t imagine walking out of this place without my husband,” she says. “But I lost almost 300 pounds, and I’m ready to conquer the world.”

Later, Caleb shares the results of his latest weigh-in during a video call with Tammy. He’s gained weight and is now at 537 pounds.

“It bothers me that he’s backsliding,” she says. “I don’t know if he has the strength to do this on his own.”

Caleb died in July 2023. He and Tammy were reportedly estranged at the time. But his death was still devastating for Tammy.

“I loved that man. I still do,” she said in a video shared on TikTok on July 2.

In the teaser, Tammy confesses that she wasn’t expecting the challenges she’d face after leaving rehab. “I didn’t know coming home, the world was going to fall apart,” she says.

1000-lb Sisters Season 5 premieres Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.