Tammy Slaton has a big update for 1000-lb Sisters fans. A new season of the reality show is coming to TLC later in 2023, she shared in a recent TikTok.

Tammy Slaton shares an update on her TLC show

New episodes of 1000-lb Sisters last aired on TLC in March 2023. The fourth season of the show – which follows the lives of Tammy, her sister Amy Slaton, and their family – ended with Tammy’s surprise wedding to Caleb Willingham. Since then, fans have been wondering if – and when – the show might return, especially given that there have recently been some major developments in the Slaton sisters’ lives.

While TLC has not officially confirmed that it’s renewed 1000-lb Sisters for season 5, there have been a number of signs that more episodes are in the works. Recently, Tammy took to social media to share an update on where things stand with the show.

“What people don’t know is, like, Season 4 isn’t over,” Tammy revealed in a now-deleted TikTok posted on Friday, July 28, In Touch Weekly reported. “My wedding was a two-part thing so it made Season 4 have more episodes, so we have Part B coming out December 12.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet reached out to TLC for confirmation on the 1000-lb Sisters premiere date, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

New season of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ may cover Amy’s divorce, death of Caleb Willingham

Things have changed in several big ways for Tammy and Amy since we last saw new episodes of 1000-lb Sisters.

Tammy was over the moon when she wed Caleb in a small ceremony at the Ohio rehab facility where they met. But the honeymoon period appeared to be short-lived. By April 2023, Tammy was back to using her maiden name on social media. Then, in early July, Caleb’s family announced that he had died.

The TLC star opened up about her loss in an emotional TikTok.

“I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this,” she said in the July 2 update. “I’m having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do.”

Tammy’s sister Amy is also dealing with turmoil in her personal life. In March 2023, she filed for divorce from her husband, Michael Halterman.

According to reports, filming for new 1000-lb Sisters got underway earlier this year. But in July, an altercation between Tammy, Amy, and their sister Amanda forced the crew to stop production for several weeks, according to OK Magazine.

“The film crew was present, but they felt uncomfortable working with them because of the way they were behaving,” a friend of the family told the tabloid.

1000-lb Sisters Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming on discovery+ and Max.

