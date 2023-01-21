Ant Anstead Reveals He’s Not Selling the House Across the Street From Girlfriend Renée Zellweger, After All

Ant Anstead was selling his Laguna Beach house amid his custody battle with HGTV star Christina Hall, but the English TV presenter recently revealed he has decided not to move, after all. Here’s what Anstead, who is currently dating Renée Zellweger, said about the home and his decision not to sell it.

Ant Anstead | Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Ant Anstead listed his Laguna Beach house for sale in October 2022

In October 2022, Ant Anstead was photographed moving his possessions into his girlfriend Renée Zellweger’s house, sparking rumors that the couple was moving in together. Zellweger and Anstead have been dating since June 2021, and they live across the street from each other in Laguna Beach, California. Anstead nicknamed his home “Temple.”

But inside sources close to the couple told Us Weekly that Anstead was not moving in with Zellweger, and was merely storing some items in her garage as he staged his home for sale.

“Ant is selling his home because he is ready for something new,” an insider told the publication, adding that Zellweger and Anstead’s relationship was “still going strong.”

Anstead’s house listing came near the end of his months-long legal battle with his ex-wife, HGTV star Christina Hall, over custody of their three-year-old son Hudson.

Ant Anstead confirmed he is no longer selling his Laguna Beach ‘Temple’ house

On Jan. 11, three months after listing Ant Anstead shared an Instagram photo of Hudson overlooking a sunset from the balcony of his Laguna Beach house. “Staying put,” he captioned the image, adding a heart face emoji. “#Temple x.”

Fans took the post to mean that the Wheeler Dealers host had decided not to sell the house. “Staying at the Temple? Hard to leave that view!” one fan commented. “I hope this mean[s] you aren’t selling after all,” wrote another fan. “Not sure you could get much better than that plus with all the work you’ve put into it what a labor of love [red heart emoji].”

Anstead confirmed to People that he was no longer planning on selling the “Temple” house. “I decided to stay,” he said. “It’s a special place.”

The English TV presenter’s home has panoramic ocean views

Ant Anstead’s Laguna Beach house is nearly 2,000 square feet and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to the listing on Redfin. The listing is still up, despite the Wheeler Dealer star confirming the home is no longer for sale.

The “Temple” house boasts sunset and city-light views, as well as panoramic views of the ocean. The two-story home has a kitchen and living area on each floor, giving it the potential to be used as a rental property.

“I probably looked at well over 30 houses,” Anstead told People, explaining why he christened the home the “Temple” house. “I was heartbroken when it was no longer available, and I kept going into other houses comparing it to the one I loved. In fact, I began calling it the Temple House, because it feels like a temple for me. So I kept saying to my realtor, ‘It’s nice, but it’s not the Temple House. It’s nice, but the Temple House has this.’ And then out of the blue, the seller just came back and was like, ‘Okay. You can buy the house.’”