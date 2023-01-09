‘Antiques Roadshow’ 2023 Schedule (Plus, How to Get Tickets for the PBS Show)

PBS’s Antiques Roadshow could be coming to a city near you. The long-running series is gearing up for another season, which will highlight treasures found in five U.S. cities, including a first-ever stop in Alaska. We have all the details about the 2023 Antiques Roadshow schedule and how to score tickets to possibly be on the show.

The 2023 ‘Antiques Roadshow’ schedule includes stops in Baton Rouge and Anchorage

‘Antique Roadshow’ | Courtesy of Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022

For season 28, Antiques Roadshow is planning visits to five cities across the country. The schedule includes the following stops:

May 2 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

May 16 in Raleigh, North Carolina

June 6 in Akron, Ohio

June 13 in Sturbridge, Massachusetts

July 11 in Anchorage, Alaska

“Taking Antiques Roadshow across the country, meeting our event guests, and learning about their items each year brings the magic to our episodes,” executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement. “It’s long been a dream to take the show to Alaska, not only to discover treasures from the area but also to bring the splendor of the natural surroundings and important Alaska Native cultures to Roadshow viewers!”

How to get something appraised on PBS’s ‘Antiques Roadshow’

Want to attend an ANTIQUES ROADSHOW event? Our 2023 Tour may be coming to a city near you! Venues to be announced soon. Enter for two free tix now: https://t.co/cHusVYDN0K.



Deadline Mar 13, 2023 at 11:59pm PT; must be 18; void where prohibited. Rules: https://t.co/8tpARErgoE. — Antiques Roadshow (@RoadshowPBS) January 9, 2023

Do you think you might have a treasure squirreled away in your attic? You can find out by bringing in your item to be appraised by the show’s experts.

Everyone who attends an Antiques Roadshow event will receive a free, verbal evaluation of their item by an expert. Guests can bring up to two items for appraisal.

Antiques Roadshow tickets are free, but you have to request them in advance. The 2023 Antiques Roadshow Sweepstakes opened Jan. 9 and runs through March 13. The ticket drawing will take place in April.

When entering the ticket sweepstakes, you’ll also have the chance to share photos and a brief story about an item you plan to bring. Producers will review these submissions and select 20 entrants in each city for special early bird tickets.

You can also score Antiques Roadshow tickets on social media. The show will give away up to 100 pairs of tickets for each 2023 tour stop on Instagram. To enter, ​​follow @RoadshowPBS and comment on the Antiques Roadshow Social Sweepstakes announcement post by tagging one friend and listing the location of the event you wanted to attend. The social media sweepstakes runs through Feb. 9.

Recent appraisals include a set of ‘Magic: The Gathering’ cards worth $100,000

"It's literally the best culmination of Magic cards I've ever seen in one setting…In the marketplace, this is hotter than fire." ??‍♂️ @wizards_magic #mtg pic.twitter.com/1Y5ivGpK1O — Antiques Roadshow (@RoadshowPBS) March 24, 2020

Simply scoring tickets to an Antiques Roadshow tour stop isn’t enough to get featured on the show. Producers are looking for people with interesting items and good stories. Having a sky-high appraisal isn’t a requirement, though.

Recent episodes have featured an 1815 Regency carved chair estimated to bring $1,000 to $1,500 at auction and a 1975 Bahne skateboard worth $200 to $400. Still, having a piece that’s both one-of-a-kind and extremely valuable doesn’t hurt. In one recent episode, a 1911 Patek Philippe chronometer had an estimated auction value of up to $100,000. And a 2020 installment of the show highlighted a 1993 set of ‘Magic: The Gathering’ beta cards with an estimated value of $100,000.

In the latter case, the woman who brought in her husband’s collection of trading game cards was stunned when she learned of their value.

“They’re just cards to me,” she said.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.