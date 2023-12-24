NBC’s The Voice recently featured Gwen Stefani as a coach, and Blake Shelton fans have grown to love her. The No Doubt singer and the country crooner met through the show, and Shelton also connected with several other famous folks, like Christina Aguilera. One year, Shelton said he received a bizarre gift from Aguilera for Christmas. Here’s what she gave him.

‘The Voice’ star Christina Aguilera once gave Blake Shelton a 2-headed duck for Christmas

The Voice featured Christina Aguilera as a coach in seasons 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, and 10, and she got to know Blake Shelton quite well. Shelton was a staple in the series, but he left after season 23 to pursue other passions and spend time with family. Fans who follow the country star know he loves to bust the chops of his fellow coaches. And in 2013, he revealed what Aguilera got him for Christmas.

“She got me for Christmas, a two-headed duck,” Shelton told Extra in 2013. “It was like, mounted, or whatever. People come over like, ‘Where’d you get a two-headed duck?’ What do you mean? From the same place everybody gets it. From Christina Aguilera.”

Aside from the two-headed duck, Shelton revealed a great gift others can give him for Christmas. “Alcohol is always in high demand around my house,” he said.

Blake Shelton said Christina Aguilera has ‘swagger’ and ‘confidence’ that make her fun to be around

The Voice brought coaches Blake Shelton and Christina Aguilera together, and they formed a tight bond from the show. While speaking to SiriusXM in 2013, Shelton explained why he felt that being around Aguilera was “good” for him.

“She’s got this swagger about her that she’s just got this confidence, and she doesn’t care if you like it or not,” Shelton said. “I mean, she’s Christina. I’m not saying that we don’t fight and argue. I get mad at her, Adam gets mad at her, she gets mad at us. But she knows who she is, and she will not back off of that.”

“When I started this thing, I would of never, ever, ever thought in a million years that Christina Aguilera would be somebody that I would call a good friend,” the country star continued. “… She’s actually a buddy. We have things in common.”

Aguilera was also an outspoken advocate of Shelton’s relationship with Gwen Stefani when it first began. “All I do know — from knowing Blake from so many seasons past and holding hands with the guys from season one [and] knowing Gwen for even longer than that, going to each other’s kids’ birthday parties, etc. — they’re great people,” the pop star told Entertainment Tonight in 2015.

Blake Shelton will spend Christmas with Gwen Stefani and her kids in Oklahoma

Blake Shelton likely won’t see Christina Aguilera for Christmas in 2023, as he’ll spend the holidays in Oklahoma with Gwen Stefani and her three boys. Stefani posted video footage of her decorating the Oklahoma ranch with a Christmas tree and an illuminated village over fake snow. In 2017, she talked about how her holidays have changed since being with Shelton.

“For me, it’s weird when traditions change,” she told People at the time. “But it’s also fun to be flexible. So, we have incorporated an Oklahoma Christmas in, and Christmas now has been really fun for the boys and for my family. Last year, [the boys] had their dad’s Christmas, and then my Christmas, and then we went to Oklahoma, so they got to do three Christmases. We just keep it going. They’re always asking, ‘Are we going to get more presents?!’”

Shelton and Stefani plan on working on New Year’s Eve, so we’re sure they’ll enjoy the short holiday season together while they can.

