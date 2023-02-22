Brianne Howey Reveals the Moment She Knew ‘Ginny & Georgia’ was a Huge Success

Ginny & Georgia is one of the hottest shows on Netflix, with the second season of the hit series breaking all kinds of viewership records for the streaming platform. Fans love the heartfelt scenes between the single mother Georgia Miller and her mature teenage daughter Ginny — and the stars of the series have received a lot of praise for their ability to bring the characters to life.

For the stars of Ginny & Georgia, making the show was a low-key endeavor, making it that much more surprising when they realized how hugely popular it had become. In a recent interview on The View, Brianne Howey, who plays Georgia, dished about the very first time that she realized the show was making waves with viewers.

‘Ginny & Georgia’ is a huge hit for Netflix

Brianne Howey attends the 2023 Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary Year Event I Robin L Marshall/WireImage

The first season of Ginny & Georgia released in February 2021, and right from the start, it was a hit. 52 million Netflix subscribers watched the first season within the first 28 days after its release. As reported by IndieWire, the second season hit the streaming platform just about two years later, in January 2023. This season subsequently broke viewership records for Netflix, with 56 million households watching the second season.

While the critical response to Ginny & Georgia has been mixed, fans love the show, and have connected deeply with the relationship between the two main characters.

What did Brianne Howey say about realizing ‘Ginny & Georgia’ was a hit during a marathon?

The Netflix teen series “Ginny & Georgia” was the most streamed title at the top of the new year, racking up 2.5 billion minutes of streaming in Nielsen’s Jan. 2-8 viewing window. https://t.co/LeO3eYeDY4 — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2023

Howey, who is a hit as Georgia, was as surprised by the popularity of her show as anyone else. In a recent interview on The View, Howey talked about when she first realized Ginny & Georgia was a hit. “I was actually in Berlin on a very, very delayed honeymoon with my husband this past September,” Howey said. “There happened to be a marathon running in front of our hotel. We had stopped and were watching the marathon, and this man, this grown man, ran out of the marathon, approached us, and said, “I know I’m not your demographic but I have to say that I love the show.”

The actor noted that the moment completely took her by surprise. It also helped her to realize all the various demographics that had discovered their love for Ginny & Georgia. Certainly, the impressive viewership numbers for Ginny & Georgia indicate that fans of all ages and lifestyles love the series, whether that is due to the show’s sweet emotional moments or the relatable drama.

Will there be a third season of ‘Ginny & Georgia’?

Season 2 of “Ginny & Georgia” has racked up 504.77 million hours viewed, placing the series on Netflix's list of most popular TV titles at No. 10. https://t.co/76rNoGLLw8 — Variety (@Variety) February 7, 2023

Many fans are wondering if there will be a third season of Ginny & Georgia. The show has not officially been renewed for a third season yet. However, TV Guide reports there will probably be a renewal announcement in the near future. This means that production on the third season could theoretically start in the summer or fall of 2023.