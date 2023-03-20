‘Chicago P.D.’: Tracy Spiridakos Went on a Birthday Trip to Cabo With Co-Star Marina Squerciati

It’s always a treat when our favorite TV stars cross over into our personal lives. That’s what happened when Chicago P.D. stars Tracy Spiridakos, and Marina Squerciati went to Cabo together to celebrate Spiridakos’ birthday. The two actors shared glimpses of their fun-filled vacation on social media. The trip has been the talk of the town amongst the One Chicago fandom, with fans gushing over the duo’s friendship.

Tracy Spiridakos turned 35 this February

Spiridakos turned 35 on February 20, 2023, and her fans flooded social media with messages of love and well wishes. The Canadian actor shot to fame with her role as Detective Hailey Upton in Chicago P.D. and has become a household name over the years.

Spiridakos has appeared in several TV shows and movies, including Bates Motel, MacGyver, and The Order. But her portrayal of Upton in Chicago P.D. catapulted her to stardom.

Off-screen, Spiridakos is known to be private about her personal life. She rarely shares details about her relationships or family on social media, preferring to keep her private life separate from her public persona. As the actor enters her 35th year, fans eagerly await new episodes of Chicago P.D. and her upcoming projects.

Tracy Spiridakos went on a birthday trip to Cabo with co-star Marina Squerciati

For her birthday, Spiridakos jetted off to Mexico with her co-star Squerciati for a luxurious getaway. On February 20, Squerciati shared a happy Instagram snapshot of herself and Spiridakos having a blast in San Jose del Cabo, Baja California Sur. In the photo, we see the duo joyfully jumping into the air on a sunny day, with clear water and palm trees in the background.

Spiridakos also shared her own Instagram post where she can be seen lounging in a pool while covering her face with a straw hat. “Thank you all for the birthday wishes yesterday!!” she wrote in the caption. “If anyone needs me, I’ll be here.”

On the 23rd, Squerciati shared a farewell post to Instagram, marking the end of the duo’s eventful week. On the post was a solo shot of her on Cabo’s streets, followed by a selfie of herself and Spiridakos with huge smiles. She captioned it, “Goodbye, Cabo! Goodbye, Tracy’s birthday. Goodbye, 200th episode. Thank you, Chihards, for your support. Thank you, Tracy, for being born. Thank you, Cabo, for having sun. What a great week!!”

‘One Chicago’ features a close-knit cast

Spiridakos and Squerciati’s Cabo trip is a testament to the strong friendships formed within the One Chicago universe. The franchise, which includes Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med, has been on the air since 2012 and has amassed a loyal fan base. But it’s not just the fans who are invested in the show’s characters; the cast members have formed close bonds over the years.

Squerciati, for instance, is good friends with former Chicago Med star Torrey DeVitto. The two actors have been spotted together on numerous occasions, and they often share photos of each other on social media.

Similarly, former Chicago Fire stars Jesse Spencer, and Taylor Kinney are known to be close friends who often hang out together off-set. In August 2019, the two donned their Bears jerseys for an extra-special Chicago Fire cast outing to watch some football. Spencer and Kinney had been with the show since its inception, and their friendship only grew stronger over the years.

It’s heartwarming to see the stars of One Chicago supporting each other and forming genuine friendships. With the franchise’s popularity and longevity, it’s clear that the cast’s bond is one of the reasons for its success.