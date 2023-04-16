‘Chicago P.D.’: Jesse Lee Soffer Doesn’t Think Voight Will Change

Jesse Lee Soffer is a veteran of the Chicago P.D. universe. Not only did he play the beloved character of Jay Halstead for nearly a decade, but recently, he returned to the set of the show to direct an all-new episode. As an expert in all things Chicago P.D., Soffer has a lot of strong opinions about various characters in the franchise. He’s particularly opinionated when it comes to Hank Voight, a character who has often butted heads with Halstead in the past. Recently, Soffer opened up about what it was like to direct an episode of Chicago P.D., revealing his thoughts on the character of Voight in the process.

Jesse Lee Soffer recently directed an episode of ‘Chicago P.D.’

For years, Soffer was a fan-favorite on Chicago P.D., portraying the hot-headed but dedicated Jay Halstead. Fans were devastated when he left the franchise in the summer of 2022 to pursue other opportunities. However, Soffer didn’t stay away from the show for long. In early 2023, it was announced that he would be back as a director.

In late March, Soffer made his directorial debut with an episode titled “Deadlocked.” Soffer opened up to Parade about directing the episode, noting that it was “awesome” to return to the franchise in such a way. “When we started off, it was crucial that we were always living in that gray area,” Soffer said, revealing that he enjoyed the opportunity to get the show back to its roots. “Voight was like a vigilante cop doing things by his own book. So, to do another episode like that where Voight can do whatever he wants — and we always do a couple here and there each season — but the fact that I got one of those, I was grateful for because it’s a show I know very well and that I love.”

What did the actor/director say about Voight changing his ways?

Not only is tonight's #ChicagoPD @jesseleesoffer's directorial debut, it is also the first episode written by Matthew Brown. We think the duo did a great job! pic.twitter.com/KBzTshrMTV — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) March 23, 2023

The Soffer-directed episode was very Voight-centric, highlighting Voight’s tendency to ignore the rules in favor of what he believes is right. Soffer told NBC One that, for Voight, change might not be possible. “I don’t know if it would be ‘Chicago P.D.’ anymore. Can you teach an old dog new tricks? I don’t know. You know, he is this kind of lone wolf vigilante guy sometimes that does things his way.”

Soffer went on to note “Can you let people in? Can he rely on people? Can he trust? I don’t know. I guess that’s up to [showrunner] Gwen Sigan and the producers.” Even though directing the episode was a challenge for Soffer, he was happy for the chance to connect with the cast and crew in a whole new way, telling Parade “It was actually an easier transition than I thought it was going to be just because it’s such a tight-knit family there.”

What’s next for Jesse Lee Soffer following ‘Chicago P.D.’?

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead on “Chicago P.D.” I Lori Allen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Even though Soffer directed an episode of Chicago P.D., it isn’t looking as though he’ll be back to play Halstead anytime soon. In a recent interview with Variety, Soffer revealed that while he appreciates the love that fans have for his character, he might be ready to tackle his own starring project. “‘P.D.’ is an ensemble. Jason [Beghe] is definitely the lead and the strong patriarch on that show. I definitely think I’m ready to be a lead on a show and to have my own show,” he said. Fans will have to wait and watch to see what’s next for Soffer in the coming months.