The Wilson family has experienced an exciting 24 hours. As Russell Wilson and Ciara walked the red carpet at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, the couple confirmed Wilson’s forthcoming one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The agreement, expected to become official on Wednesday, comes on the heels of the quarterback’s release from the Broncos. Denver will continue to pay the 35-year-old $37.79 million next season despite his exit.

While NFL fans pondered what this move means for all parties involved, Wilson and Ciara partied the night away at the Oscars event hosted by Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief Radhika Jones. Many of the couple’s fans say Ciara stole the show despite the football-related announcement.

Ciara and Russell Wilson at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024 | Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Ciara stepped onto the red carpet in a sheer ruched gown that hugged her curves in all the right places. The cafe au lait color of the dress beautifully complemented the Grammy Award-winner’s glowing skin as the “Goodies” singer posed almost exactly three months after giving birth to her fourth child with Wilson.

Ciara at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

While Russell Wilson sported a shiny white suit, white loafers, and tinted aviator sunglasses, his wife of eight years turned to the cameras to show off her postpartum curves. Ciara and Wilson welcomed their fourth child, Amora Princess Wilson, on December 11, 2023. Since then, the “Level Up” singer has shared many body-positive social media posts, celebrating her shape postpartum.

Russell Wilson and Ciara on March 10, 2024 | Cindy Ord/VF24/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

“Feed the Baby. Feed yourself too,” Ciara posted on Instagram shortly before Christmas 2023. On February 10, she shared photos of herself with the caption, “ThiCC-iara.” Nine days later, she shared, “Embrace every stage of life,” with a video of herself in a swimsuit.

Russell and Ciara certainly seem to be embracing their current season of life. The proud parents gazed at each other and held hands on the Vanity Fair red carpet.

Russell Wilson (L) and Ciara (C) at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Ciara donned a shiny nude-colored bodysuit beneath her dress, adding to the allure of the sheer ruching. She wore her hair down in loose waves to her waist and sported her engagement ring and wedding band on her left ring finger. Russell and the “Like a Boy” singer greeted friends and danced while eating In-N-Out burgers.

Russell Wilson (L) and Ciara (C) at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party | Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

The pair already have connections to Steel City. Russell and Ciara serve as “founding partners and equity owners in Evolution Advisers, a joint venture formed by Acrisure, the global insurance broker that owns the naming rights to the North Shore stadium,” according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

However, only time will tell if the whole Wilson family moves from Denver to Pittsburgh.

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party in Las Vegas; the couple at the SAG Awards in LA | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics; Amy Sussman/WireImage

In addition to their 3-month-old daughter, Russell and Ciara are parents to Future Zahir (9), Sienna Princess (6), and Win Harrison (3). Future Zahir Wilburn is Russell’s stepson. Ciara shares her son with ex-fiancé, rapper Future. She and the elder Future were together from 2012–14.

Ciara at ‘The Color Purple’ premiere | 1st and 3rd photos: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for Warner Bros; 2nd photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The last time photographers caught Ciara before Amora’s birth was at The Color Purple premiere on December 6, 2023. Portraying Nettie in the coming-of-age musical period drama, Ciara wore a white suit to the screening, her belly peeking through. She added gold leaf foil to her bump.