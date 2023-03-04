‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey Opens Up About Her Parents’ Divorce That Deeply Affected Her as a Teenager

Reality TV star Darcey Silva has been successful in many areas of her life. She launched a clothing brand and production company with her identical twin sister, Stacey. Their TLC show, Darcey & Stacey, is now in its fourth season. But admittedly, there is one part of life where Darcey hasn’t had the best luck: a lasting romantic relationship.

Reality TV has chronicled several of Darcey Silva’s breakups

Since divorcing her husband and the father of her daughters in 2010, Darcey has been publicly linked with Jesse and Tom (chronicled on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days).

For the first two seasons of her current show, she was engaged to Georgi Rusev. Darcey announced her split from Georgi in early 2022, and she has been single ever since.

On a recent episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey hired a matchmaker to help her set up a profile to meet someone special. During her interview with the matchmaker, she revealed some surprising information about her parents’ divorce and how it has affected her.

Darcey’s matchmaker meeting and the surprising confession

A clip from January 2023 shows Darcey sitting down with her new matchmaker and dating coach, Michelle. “Tell me about your family, like your upbringing,” Michelle begins. That was when Darcey got personal:

“I’m a twin. We had an older brother. So it was just the three of us with mom and dad. They got divorced around when I was 12. My dad’s a businessman. We’ve always kind of looked up to him like, ‘Wow, he’s got such an exciting life.’ But he was busy a lot. He wasn’t home a lot. Dad got married two other times and then divorced those two other times.”

“Oh,” Michelle said, seemingly caught off-guard. The scene then cut to Darcey talking to the cameras, confessional style:

“I don’t really feel like I had a good example to see and know what a healthy relationship looks like. My mom, she never got remarried. She didn’t really date much after the divorce. My dad, even though he’s had multiple marriages, they were not long-lasting. I’m sure it affected both Stacey and I. And now I just feel like I don’t want to be like my mom. Lonely. [sniffles] She’s lonely. Daddy, too.”

Darcey got emotional, continuing, “Sometimes I think we just choose the wrong ones ’cause we don’t want to be lonely. Just gotta figure it out. That’s why I feel like I need to talk to Michelle and try to figure things out for myself so I don’t die alone.”

Darcey and her matchmaker are already at odds

After opening up to Michelle the way she did, we could only assume Darcey and her dating coach would be a match made in heaven. However, the two have already had a couple of conflicts.

First, at their initial meeting, Michelle mentioned her disapproval of the heavily filtered photos Darcey sent her for her dating profile. Michelle suggested Darcey send her some more realistic photos to show potential dates a more realistic version of herself. Darcey agreed to do so, but she appeared to be miffed.

In a recent episode, as People reports, the two had another conflict, when Michelle gently suggested Darcey’s outfits are too revealing. Darcey said that, while she understood Michelle is just doing her job, her “vibe is ruined” after the matchmaker criticized her clothing and encouraged her to cover her breasts.

Of course, if this leads to Darcey meeting the man of her dreams, it will all be worth it… We hope.