‘Darcey & Stacey’: Every Plastic Surgery the Silva Twins Have Done Over the Years

Identical twins Darcey and Stacey Silva are certainly enjoying their 15 minutes of fame and then some. The reality show Darcey & Stacey was renewed for a fourth season, with fans happily following along as the sisters navigate their professional endeavors, family matters, personal relationships, and life in Connecticut and Miami.

Of course, it’s impossible to ignore that the twins have clearly had a lot of work done on their bodies. The ladies are 48 years old, but they certainly look younger, and it’s obvious they’ve had enhancements. But how much work have they had done, exactly?

While an exact tally list is unknown, the sisters are pretty transparent about the fact that they’ve invested in themselves.

Darcey and Stacey’s rise to fame

Darcey first caught the attention of the public eye when she appeared on TLC show 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017. The show followed Darcey’s relationships with her ex, Jesse Meester, and then another partner, Tom. Neither of those relationships worked out, but Darcey appeared on several subsequent 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs.

In August 2020, Darcey’s reality show with Stacey premiered. The Darcey & Stacey series follows the twins’ family life, including their divorced parents and children (Darcey has two teenage girls and Stacey has two teenage boys), their professional endeavors, and their romantic relationships. Stacey recently married Florian, while Darcey’s off-and-on relationship with Georgi appears to be over for good.

Believe it or not, this is not the first time the twins had their own show. In 2010, shortly before they both divorced their first husbands on the same day, they filmed a pilot episode of a reality show called The Twin Life. And long before all that, the ladies were Hooters girls. In fact, that seems to be where their interest in plastic surgery started.

Darcey and Stacey Silva’s plastic surgery and other procedures

TLC star Stacey Silva of Darcey & Stacey | TLC via Youtube

In college, Darcey and Stacey worked at Hooters together. But, as they put it, they “didn’t have big hooters” when they worked there. In fact, they said the job gave them “boob greed.”

The ladies have had their breasts done three times. The first time, they say, was because they’d breastfed their children and wanted to fill in the extra skin. A couple of years later, they decided to go bigger. Their last breast surgery was part of a series of procedures they completed in Turkey in 2021, which included liposuction 360, fat buccal removal, nose jobs, lip lifts, and new veneers.

In addition, the twins have admitted to having enhanced rear ends thanks to “butt-sculpting” sessions, a foxy eye lift, a tummy tuck post-children, and a youthful glow with Botox and fillers.

#90DayFiance star Stacey Silva wore a stunning white swimsuit with a shimmery gold cover-up to promote Darcey & Staceyhttps://t.co/jStEByseta — Monsters and Critics (@monstersandcrit) January 31, 2023

Not only are they fine with the work they’ve had done, they’re happy to share their experiences. They even claim God led them to the Turkish plastic surgery center where they had most of their work done.

“It’s better than hiding it. We don’t mind sharing our experiences. Everybody has their own experience and their own journey, and for us, it’s a good thing,” Stacey said. “You know what, we’re embracing ourselves, loving ourselves from within and it just radiates on the outside for us. To each their own,” Darcey added.

Not everyone supports the Silva twins’ transformation

How the Silva Sisters Are "Doing It Big" for Darcey & Stacey https://t.co/2zS5foMlfZ — E! News TV Scoop (@eonlineTV) January 10, 2022

Darcey and Stacey may be fine with their plastic surgery. But some of their fans seem much less enthused. The twins have received a lot of criticism, with many commenting how strange it is that they always get the same surgeries and work to look the same. They even attempt to maintain the same weight. Quite a few viewers seem to think they’ve gone too far.

While there’s no denying Darcey and Stacey have spent more time under the knife than most, they do seem satisfied with the way they look, which is what matters most.