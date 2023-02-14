‘Dynasty’: Which Cast Members From the ’80s Primetime Soap Are Still Alive?

Dynasty was the quintessential ’80s primetime soap opera. Millions tuned in weekly to see the glitz, the glamour, the backstabbing, and the shoulder pads. ABC aired the series from 1981 to 1989. It was so popular that music icon Prince mentioned it in his song “Kiss.” The lyrics, “You don’t have to watch Dynasty to have an attitude,” were a sign of the times. The nighttime soap earned a Golden Globe nomination yearly from 1981 to 1986, winning in 1983. And in 2017, The CW revived the series with a new cast. So, which original Dynasty cast members are still alive?

‘Dynasty’ delivered nighttime drama to ABC

Dynasty was ABC’s answer to the CBS megahit Dallas. It revolved around the oil-rich Carrington family and the rival Colbys, IMDb reports.

Blake Carrington (John Forsythe) was the head of the family. His second wife, Krystle Carrington, was his former secretary. Blake had grown children from his first marriage.

The real drama began in season 2 when his first wife, the conniving Alexis Colby (Joan Collins), stepped into the picture. Viewers tuned in to see the bitter rivalry between Alexis and Krystle.

Characters were married and divorced in the blink of an eye. Affairs, murders, and accidents abounded. The show also drew attention to mature women and their relationships and featured one of the first openly gay characters on TV.

One of the most memorable scenes during Dynasty’s eight-year run was a fight between Alexis and Krystle in a pond. After Krystle called her a “bitch” (the first time the word was used on a primetime show), she lunged at Alexis, and the two fell into the water, where they attacked each other.

Which ‘Dynasty’ cast members are still alive?

John Forsythe was an accomplished actor before he portrayed Blake Carrington on Dynasty. In the late ’70s, he was the voice of Charlie in the original series Charlie’s Angels and two film adaptations. Forsythe died of pneumonia in 2010.

Joan Collins was legendary as Alexis Colby, although she was a movie star long before the TV series. She is now 89 and one of the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

The now-80-year-old Linda Evans portrayed the usually sweet Krystle Carrington. Before Dynasty, she starred in the 1960s series The Big Valley.

Now 70, Pamela Sue Martin played Nancy Drew in the late-’70s series The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries before she became Fallon Carrington Colby, Alexis and Blake’s daughter, on Dynasty.

Heather Locklear portrayed Krystle’s niece Sammy Jo Carrington. The now-61-year-old actor later starred in multiple TV series, including Melrose Place.

John James played Fallon’s husband, John Colby. His role continued in the spinoff The Colbys. He followed that with parts in the daytime soaps All My Children and As the World Turns. James is 66.

Blake Carrington also had a surprise half-sister, Dominique Deveraux, portrayed by veteran actor Diahann Carroll. She rose to fame as one of the first Black women to appear in major studio films. She was also the first Black woman to star in a TV series, Julia. Carroll died of breast cancer in 2019 at age 84.

A reboot aired on The CW from 2017 to 2022

In 2017, The CW debuted a Dynasty reboot with many of the original characters played by new faces. The ’80s version influenced many of the storylines.

But there were notable differences. The revival featured more ambitious and powerful women who were independently successful. Plus, the new Dynasty cast was more diverse.

In the original show, Blake didn’t accept his gay son. But time around, he was out and proud.

The reboot was good while it lasted, but The CW canceled it in 2022 after five seasons.