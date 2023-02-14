‘Emily in Paris’: 1 Deleted Scene Shows Emily Making Another Stupid Mistake

Darren Star’s Emily in Paris debuted on Netflix in 2020 and quickly became one of the site’s most popular shows of the year. The show garnered critical acclaim and nominations for both the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Even while the show got a lot of viewers, not everyone agreed that it was funny.

Emily in Paris follows Emily as she adjusts to life in Paris and, in the process, becomes the walking embodiment of several cultural stereotypes. One deleted scene in Emily in Paris Season 1 shows Emily making another stupid mistake.

‘Emily In Paris’ Season 1 angered French critics over ‘rude and stereotypical’ portrayal

The plot of Emily in Paris centers on Emily Cooper, an American with a Master’s degree in communication. Emily is offered a job in Paris, France after her employer unexpectedly gets pregnant and is unable to make such a significant move.

When Emily finally arrives in Paris, she finds that everything is much more challenging than she had anticipated. She likes the city and its amenities, but the locals aren’t as welcoming as she had hoped. Her new colleagues are quite condescending, and her new supervisor, Sylvie, appears to despise her.

From there, Emily and her new best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) take on Paris’ fashion and dating scenes. Some of the men she meets are downright sleazy, like the one who “didn’t want to wash her off just yet” after they had sex.

Even while the show’s stereotypical perspective made it a hit with viewers worldwide, locals were not pleased with the portrayal of their city. MadmoiZelle reviewed, saying:

“It reduces the capital’s inhabitants to vile snobs sporting Birkin handbags who light up a cigarette the minute they’re out of the gym. Name a cliché about France and the French, you’ll find it in Emily in Paris.”

Première‘s critic, Charles Martin, wrote, “When they decided to caricature us, the authors didn’t hold back.”

One deleted scene in ‘Emily in Paris’ shows Emily making another stupid mistake

Emily in Paris features many of the social faux pas Emily makes as an American in France that see her branded ringarde (basic) and a plouc (a hick). ScreenRant shared one deleted scene from Emily in Paris Season 1 that shows Emily making another stupid mistake.

In the scene, Emily crashes a marketing meeting and offers to get her co-workers coffee from Starbucks. She says, “Can I get anyone a cappuccino? I think I saw a Starbucks nearby.” Sylvie, who is clearly offended, asks, “A cappuccino? You think we want a cappuccino? What are we, cows?”

Paul Brossard chimes in, saying, “We are not in Chicago.” Emily then makes a silly joke, saying, “A frappuccino?” Her joke leaves everyone in the room offended. The scene is another example of Emily’s boldness in trying to connect with her new French coworkers, which ultimately backfires hilariously.

‘Emily in Paris’ cast members think Lily Collins is the most like her character

The third season of Emily in Paris premiered on Netflix on December 21, 2022, and the cast has been actively marketing the show since then. As part of an interview with BuzzFeed Celeb, the Emily in Paris cast engaged in a game of Who’s Who. When asked which of the female leads was most like their character, Camille Razat (who plays Camille) immediately pointed to Collins, and her co-stars echoed her sentiment.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu said she thought she was more like her character Sylvie, but Collins disagreed. Collins said that at first, she thought Leroy-Beaulieu was like Sylvie, but once she got to know the French actor, she had a different opinion. There was consensus among the male actors that William Abadie embodied the same “elegance” as his character, Antoine.

Love her or hate her, Emily is here to stay. And for Emily in Paris critics, Lily Cooper says that the show jokes about the French just as much as it pokes fun at Americans.