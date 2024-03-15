Find out what someone who used to work for Prince William and Prince Harry's parents has said about the Duke of Sussex not being able to return to the Firm.

The royal family has been making headlines for the last couple of months after it was revealed that King Charles III has cancer and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) is recovering following abdominal surgery.

While those senior royals are out of commission ex-working royal Prince Harry has been in the news as well with some outlets reporting that he would like to help the family out by returning to royal duties. But according to Palace sources, that idea was shot down by Prince William the moment is was brought up. And now a former royal employee is explaining why the Duke of Sussex won’t ever be welcomed back and has become an “outcast.”

Even if Prince William needs Harry’s help now, he won’t take it

Prince William and Prince Harry arrive to hold a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II | AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

As reports continue to swirl that Prince Harry would be willing to offer his services at a time when the new “slimmed down monarchy” is really being tested Palace sources insist that the Prince of Wales won’t even consider his brother returning as an option.

According to those royal sources, there’s no way back for Harry because Prince William won’t hear of it and would rather work alone than with his sibling.

One insider told The Mirror: “Prince William is determined to soldier on and hold the fort while King Charles and Kate are absent, and it shows his strength of character. It’s a duty he takes with the utmost importance and one he will not shirk. Although Prince Harry has let it be known he would be there to support the family in their time of need, Prince William hasn’t taken him up on that offer as the brothers are still reeling from their royal fall-out.”

Ex-royal aide says Prince Harry is an ‘outcast’ as Prince William has drawn ‘line in the sand’

Prince Harry and Prince William walk through a trench during the commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Former butler Paul Burrell worked for the royal family for several years. He started out as Queen Elizabeth II’s personal footman and was moved to then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s household in 1987. Following their separation, he remained on the princess’s staff until her death in 1997. He agreed that there’s “no way back” for Harry even in this time of crisis because he is an “outcast” now as William has “drawn a line in the sand.”

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Burrell said: “There is no place for Harry in the royal fold. He has made his bed and now he has to lie in it. Too much has been said. The drawbridge is up and there is no way back for Harry. In his own mind and his world, I think he thought it was a possibility, now the family is in crisis, that he could step in, put on a uniform, and do a few jobs for William and Charles but it is not possible in the royal family’s eyes, or the public’s eyes. It sends the wrong message and William does not want any confusion going forward.

“William has drawn a line in the sand and has had enough so Harry will forever be the outcast prince of his own making. There is no way back. Harry thought he could have one foot in the camp and one foot out, but the late [Queen Elizabeth] made it quite clear to him that was not fair and it would not work and will never be the case. His job as a member of the royal family is over.”