Things haven't been going so well for Meghan Markle lately. And now an expert is pinpointing the moment some believe it became evident that she was "'running out of steam."

The spring and summer of 2023 have included several headlines that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, would like to forget. They are now trying to rebrand themselves and will reportedly work on separate projects that no longer include bashing the royal family.

Now, an expert is pointing out the moment Meghan likely “ran out of steam” and put the Sussexes in the predicament they’re in.

The headlines Meghan and Harry aren’t happy about

Some of the headlines over the last few months about the pair include a bizarre story about “a car chase” through the streets of Manhattan, Spotify ending its deal with the couple before a company executive labeled them as “f****** grifters, their Netflix docuseries getting snubbed by Emmy voters, and the luxury brand Dior quickly dismissing rumors that the fashion house was working on a campaign with Meghan.

And that’s not all. The hits just kept coming as the Sussexes can’t escape reports that they’re having marital troubles and house hunting in Malibu because they can no longer afford their Montecito mansion. In addition, Harry’s best-selling memoir Spare is now one of the most discarded books as the tourism company On the Beach says there have been more than 100 copies thrown away or left behind at top resorts in recent months.

The duke and duchess reportedly believe that they have just run into bad luck and that’s why they’ve been in unfortunate situations lately. But a PR expert is pointing to another reason, claiming that the Duchess of Sussex couldn’t keep steamrolling ahead forever.

First sign the duchess was ‘running out of steam’

While speaking in the new documentary Meghan: Famous But Friendless, Los Angeles correspondent Ross King explained that Meghan had big plans for her Hollywood career comeback, but now those plans seem dim.

According to King, the first sign that Meghan’s career was not going to take off and that she was “running out of steam” was when Spotify terminated their multi-million deal after just one season of her podcast.

“The Spotify deal collapsing, it made a lot of us think: ‘Is this the first sign of running out of steam for Meghan?’ If it was working for both parties, it would not end,” King said per Express. “There’s obviously been some disagreement, maybe some level of disappointment, on possibly both sides.”

After the deal ended, a source told Closer magazine: “Meghan is distraught over this Spotify snub and the fallout that has followed. It’s totally knocked her sideways. She can’t believe she’s been attacked so viciously and so publicly by one of their execs, and to be labeled ‘grifters’ is an utterly humiliating and gut-wrenching all-time low. It’s served as a brutal reality check that things really do need to change to save their popularity.”

Meghan has signed with the talent agency WME in an effort to help repair her image. The company represents some other big-name stars as well including Serena Williams and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.