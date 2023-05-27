‘Farmer Wants a Wife’: Will There Be a Season 2?

Fox is headed back to the farm. A second season of the reality dating series Farmer Wants a Wife is coming to the network.

Fox orders ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2

Fox’s Farmer Wants a Wife is the second attempt at an American take on the popular reality franchise, which has aired in 35 countries since the original British version debuted in 2001. The first U.S.-based version of the show aired on the CW in 2008, but it only lasted one season.

In 2023, Fox launched a fresh take on Farmer Wants a Wife. The rebooted show followed four farmers and ranchers – Ryan Black, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson, and Landon Heaton – as they looked for love among a pool of city girls hoping to make a match with a country guy.

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 1 wrapped up on May 17. But a new crop of down-home dudes will be searching for the right woman on another season of the show. On May 15, the network confirmed that it had ordered Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2.

Host Jennifer Nettles cheers ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ renewal news

Farmer Wants a Wife is hosted by country singer and actor Jennifer Nettles. After the renewal was announced, she took to Instagram to cheer the news.

“Woo-hoo!!! @farmeronfox (Farmer Wants a Wife) is picked up for a second season!!! Sowing the seeds of love yet again!!!!” she wrote in the post.

Nettles has described her role in the show as being “like a Fairy Godmother.”

“I fly in and offer encouragement, guidance, and support when they need it,” she told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution ahead of the show’s March 2023 premiere.

The Righteous Gemstones actor said she was truly hope that the farmers find love.

“I was surprised how invested I got into it all. I got to know these folks and I was rooting for them to get the girl,” she said.

Fox is casting for a new season of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’

A new season of Farmer Wants a Wife means a new batch of single farmers and women who want to trade their stilettos for cowboy boots. The show is looking for people to appear in season 2, according to a report from Fox 4 in Dallas.

Per the show’s casting website, producers are searching for farmers and eligible singles “who are ready to try something new in the name of love.” Potential cast members should be prepared to “meet your perfect match through a series of fun dates and events in some of America’s most gorgeous settings.”

The men of Farmer Wants a Wife Season 1 had mixed results when it came to finding love on TV. Ryan ended the show single after the woman he picked, Haley R., rejected his offer to join him on the farm. Allen and Khelsi announced they were no longer together shortly after the season finale aired. Meanwhile, Landon and Ashely L.’s relationship status is unclear. However, Hunter and Meghan seem poised to join the long list of successful Farmer Wants a Wife couples from around the world. So far, the global franchise has led to 180 marriages and 410 children.

