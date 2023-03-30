Francesca Farago’s Boyfriend Clears the Air on Relationship With ‘Perfect Match’ Star

Perfect Match star Francesca Farago has a new boyfriend after filming the Netflix show, but there has been some controversy over the timeline of their relationship. Jesse Sullivan came forward to clear the air about his romance with the reality TV star. Here’s what Sullivan said about Farago and when they really started dating.

Jesse Sullivan and Francesca Farago | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca Farago was accused of having a boyfriend while filming the Netflix dating show

Francesca Farago sparked drama on Too Hot to Handle and Love Is Blind: After the Altar, and her appearance on Perfect Match was no different. She formed romantic connections with three of her fellow contestants: Dom Gabriel, Damian Powers, and Abbey Humphreys.

During the show’s finale, Farago admitted that the experience made her want to talk to her ex. She is currently dating Jesse Sullivan, a TikTok star who uses the platform to document his experience as a trans man and parent.

Since Perfect Match started airing, another contestant, Savannah Palacio, accused Farago of having a boyfriend during filming. Perfect Match was filmed in 2022, and Farago revealed on the Past Your Bedtime podcast that she started dating Sullivan in July 2021. She has since claimed on TikTok that she was single during filming, despite the couple saying they were celebrating their one-year anniversary on the July 2022 podcast.

Francesca Farago’s boyfriend Jesse Sullivan cleared up their relationship timeline

Jesse Sullivan is aware of the speculation surrounding his relationship with Francesca Farago, and he recently clarified the timeline of their romance.

“Me and Francesca broke up for a while when she got deported to Canada and I was in LA… it was just so hard because there was no date when she could come back to LA, it could’ve been in a year,” he explained to The Things on March 21. “When we did break up she got her visa and came back to LA… but she already knew she was going to be on the show, so she kept her distance.”

Sullivan claimed they reunited after Perfect Match filming wrapped. “She did the show and the second she had her phone back she texted me and asked if I was still single… The second she came back it was like, ‘We’re in love, we’re exclusive.’ A lot of good came from [her doing the show].”

As for how Sullivan feels about Farago’s Perfect Match partners, he has befriended at least one of them. In fact, he spent Valentine’s Day with Farago and her ex from the show, Dom Gabriel.

“I met Dom at the premiere, and we just hit it off,” the TikTok star said. “He’s a cool guy, I don’t really care what happened on the show… He was instantly my friend, no weirdness.”

The ‘Perfect Match’ star admitted her boyfriend refused to watch the show

Although Jesse Sullivan said Perfect Match was beneficial for his relationship with Francesca Farago, the reality star revealed that her boyfriend refused to watch the show.

“My boyfriend isn’t watching,” Farago told Variety in February. “I wasn’t planning on watching. I’m so in love with him. It’s crazy how good we are all the time, 24/7, so I was like I don’t want to watch it just because it doesn’t interest me.”

She added, “It is a little uncomfortable for both of us, but at the end of the day, I was single during filming, and he’s very aware of that – and he’s very supportive.”

Farago thought the TikTok star stormed out when the Perfect Match trailer dropped, but he’d actually gone to buy her flowers. “The trailer got released, I thought he was a little bit upset, and he left the house and I was like, ‘Oh, damn, he’s upset,’ but then he comes back with roses and a little note that saying [sic] he was so proud of me,” she said. “He’s just so supportive. He’s not going to watch it, but he’s very supportive.”