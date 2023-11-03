While fans know about Chris and Liam, there are actually three Hemsworth brothers — and they all act.

The Hemsworth name resonates with star quality, and it’s not just a duo that’s been gracing the screens and headlines. Luke, Chris, and Liam Hemsworth, three siblings hailing from Australia, have collectively carved a niche in Hollywood with their remarkable careers.

From their early days in the Australian Outback to commanding the global stage, the Hemsworth brothers’ journey is a testament to their tight-knit bond and shared passion for acting. Each brother’s path to fame reflects a saga replete with ambition, brotherly rivalry, and a dash of adventure.

There are actually 3 Hemsworth brothers, not 2

The Hemsworth family boasts three brothers: Luke, Chris, and Liam. Their childhood was spent in the rugged terrains of Australia, far from the glitz of Hollywood.

Luke, now 42, first made a splash on the acting scene with a gig on the Australian series Neighbours in 2001. The show later featured his brothers as well.

Chris and Liam made significant strides in Hollywood around the turn of the decade with roles in Marvel’s Thor and The Avengers for Chris and The Last Song and The Hunger Games for Liam.

Luke’s claim to international fame came with his role in HBO’s Westworld.

Although their careers have taken different paths, the brothers remain close, often surfing or skiing together. According to People, a recent sighting of Chris and Liam was at Byron Bay, commemorating Chris’s 40th birthday with surfboards in tow.

A closer look at their rowdy childhood in Australia

The Hemsworth siblings hail from Melbourne, Victoria, where they were born to Leonie, a teacher, and Craig, a counselor. The family moved to the Northern Territory during Liam’s early childhood, with their parents taking up roles on a cattle station.

Luke once humorously likened their childhood to living in a “house of horrors” due to their rambunctious lifestyle. He also mentioned that neighbors eventually kept their children at a distance from the Hemsworth home.

Liam went on to recount the intense physical brawls that defined the brothers’ relationships. He hilariously equated the punches they exchanged with a form of affection.

These brawls grew so intense that when their parents took a European trip, Liam and the eldest, Luke, were separated from Chris, who stayed with an uncle.

“Me and Chris used to fight nonstop, to the point where I remember my mum and dad went away to Europe for three months, and me and my oldest brother, Luke, stayed at our grandma’s house, and Chris had to stay at my uncle’s house because we were too much trouble to be together,” Liam explained.

Inside the Hemsworth Brothers’ rise to fame

Luke didn’t transition into acting full-time until later. Before he made the jump to acting full-time, Luke worked in other sectors to provide for his loved ones.

It was Chris landing the iconic Thor role that spurred Luke to rededicate himself to acting and relocate to Los Angeles. A stint as Chris’s fitness coach helped Luke fund the move.

This leap paid off, with Luke clinching a role in the series Westworld until its conclusion in 2022.

Speaking of his part as Thor, Chris once revealed that Liam actually almost snagged the role first.

“I think my audition sucked,” Chris shared. “They were like, ‘Look, [Liam is] great, but he’s a bit young.’ My manager then said, ‘Well, he does have an older brother,’ which was me.”

Following a suggestion from Chris’s manager, he re-auditioned with renewed vigor, partly driven by his brother’s near success.

Chris married Elsa Pataky in late 2010, while Luke has been married to Samantha since 2007.

Following his separation from Miley Cyrus, Liam found companionship with Gabriella Brooks.