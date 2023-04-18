Inside Rihanna’s $21 Million Sky Mansion She Bought From ‘Friends’ Star

Rihanna is a Grammy-winning recording artist, an actor, a philanthropist, a businesswoman, a fashion designer, and a beauty mogul. She is one of the best-selling female singers of all time having sold over 250 million records worldwide. RiRi also owns half of Fenty Beauty, a company that is valued at more than $1 billion.

The “Umbrella” hitmaker has an impressive real estate portfolio as well including a stunning “Mansion in the Sky” that she purchased from a Friends star. Read on to find out more and see the inside of her penthouse.

Rihanna poses on the carpet as she attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The ‘Friends’ star Rihanna purchased the penthouse from

Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, purchased her lavish sky mansion from Friends alum Matthew Perry for a cool $21 million. The sale is the priciest for a condo in Los Angeles since 2015.

The unit is located on the 40th floor of The Century condominium building, where the singer has owned a much smaller place for nearly a decade. A$AP Rocky’s girlfriend‘s new pad boasts 9,290 square feet with four bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The penthouse also features two fireplaces, a game room, a home theater, a chef’s kitchen with an island, four terraces, and floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of the LA skyline and mountains. The upscale building has a number of additional amenities such as 24-hour concierge services, a 75-foot-long swimming pool, four acres of lush private gardens, a screening room, yoga and Pilates studios, and a wine-storage facility. As a bonus, it has what The Hollywood Reporter called “three layers of anti-paparazzi security.”

Other celebrities who live in The Century include Paula Abdul, Elizabeth Berkley, and Denzel Washington. Tori Spelling’s mother Candy Spelling also resides there and owns the top two floors.

RiRi’s owns a Beverly Hills mansion too

Over the years Rihanna has rented or owned least a dozen properties including her $13.8 million abode in Beverly Hills. The property is located on the same cul-de-sac as fellow musician Paul McCartney’s mansion and where Mariah Carey leased an estate.

The “We Found Love” artist’s home has a modern farmhouse look with French white oak hardwood floors and an open floor plan. It features 7,628 square feet of living space five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and offers breathtaking views of Coldwater Canyon.

There’s a home gym and a wet bar room as well as plenty of outdoor amenities including an open-air central courtyard with an al fresco terrace, a pool, a spa, and a firepit.

She has a vacation home in Barbados as well

Rihanna hails from Barbados where she has a vacation house for her family.

Located in Paynes Bay, the songbird picked up the beachfront property for $22 million back in 2013.

The 10,000-square-foot condo is part of the One Sandy Lane luxury resort and is just one of eight apartments on the property. The unit has five bedrooms all of which have their own private dressing rooms and terraces.