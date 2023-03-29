Inside the Lives of the Sister Wives: How Quickly Did Christine Brown’s New Relationship Progress?

Rumors that not everyone is as over the moon about Christine Brown’s new relationship as she is are stacking up. While there is no hard proof that anyone in the family has anything against the romance, rumors suggest some Brown family members think the Sister Wives star is moving too fast with her new love. Since the announcement, Christine has dubbed David Woolley the “love of her life” and posted several cozy photos with him. How fast is too fast, though? Let’s figure out how long the couple has been together.

When did Christine Brown and David Woolley start dating?

Sister Wives fans have spent the last several weeks debating how long Christine and her new beau have been dating. The Sister Wives star’s fans have argued that she has been dating David Woolley for months but kept it under wraps for a while. Those more critical of the mother of six think the romance is brand new and has just intensified ultra quickly. While each couple is unique, and it is impossible to gauge how fast is “too fast” for any individual couple, there does appear to be evidence that Christine Brown’s new relationship is still pretty fresh.

Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

In early January 2023, Christine took to Instagram to claim she had begun “dating again” and even asked her fans for some tips for dating in her 50s. That suggests she wasn’t currently exclusive with any one man. In early February, she confessed that she was exclusively seeing someone. She posted the first photo of David on February 14.

A comment about an ATV that David made and a picture that Christine Brown shared in late January 2023 indicates the duo was seeing each other by that point. Based on all available Instagram evidence, it doesn’t seem like Christine and David, who is a widow, have been together for more than a few months. It seems like they probably began dating in mid-January 2023, although it’s hard to pinpoint a date where exclusivity came into play.

Is Janelle Brown upset with her former sister wive’s decision to move on?

Rumors have been swirling that Janelle Brown is peeved about Christine Brown’s new relationship. While Janelle and Christine were pictured together often since Christine’s separation announcement, they are spending a bit more time apart these days. Does that mean there is a rift, and does it really have anything to do with David?

It’s impossible to say, but Janelle and Christine haven’t been in a picture together since November 2022. That predates David Woolley’s arrival on the scene by a few months. Their last photo together was posted a couple of weeks before the busy holiday season kicked. The birth of Josephine Lee Brush, Madison Brush’s third child, happened recently, too. There may be no rift at all. Instead, busy schedules might be keeping the former sister wives in their respective states.

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Janelle, and Christine Brown during season 14 of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

If Janelle does, in fact, have concerns about Christine Brown’s new boyfriend, she probably won’t be sharing it with the public at large. Other family members might be willing to air any dirty laundry that does exist, though. Several of Christine’s kids have taken to talking openly about their family’s drama in recent months. Paedon Brown and Mykelti Padron both appear to be vying for airtime, so if there is tension, one of them will likely mention it to the public. Keep your eyes peeled.