Josh Duggar's prison unit is allegedly in trouble after a new warden found contraband. Here's what's been reported by an insider.

Duggar family followers are familiar with Josh Duggar’s stint at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas. In 2021, judges found Duggar guilty of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, putting him behind bars for over 12 years. A recent source shared that Duggar’s unit might face “mass punishments” after contraband discovery. Here’s what’s going on.

A new warden at Josh Duggar’s prison will reportedly give ‘mass punishments’ after finding contraband

Josh Duggar’s 151-month prison sentence has included insider information thus far. In February 2024, a source told The Sun that at least one inmate in Duggar’s unit had contraband. According to members of a Facebook group associated with the prison, at least six inmates had contraband. The new warden at the prison allegedly intends to punish the entire unit for the contraband.

“They got a new warden at Seagoville, and she’s been posting notices about contraband saying that if contraband is found in one cell in one unit, the whole unit will get shut down and lose privileges,” the insider told the publication. “Josh’s building got shook down this week, and they found a bunch of contraband. I know they found a bunch of alcohol.”

The source added that they didn’t know whether the “mass punishments” began yet. “But it would most likely be taking away phone and email privileges,” they added.

It’s unclear if Duggar obtained forbidden items.

Josh Duggar faced a prison sentence extension after he reportedly brought in a cell phone

Josh Duggar might have zero involvement in the February 2024 contraband issue at FCI Seagoville, but the media reported his contraband scandal the previous year. The prison reportedly transferred him to solitary confinement due to obtaining a cell phone.

“He went into the SHU for having a cellphone,” an insider told The Sun at the time. “I can tell you that the SHU there is so bad that the regional office was just down there to see what was going on. They’ve been keeping prisoners in the SHU indefinitely, not letting them have DHO hearings, which let them know when they’re getting out.”

Some Duggar family followers at the time strongly suspected that Anna Duggar knew about her husband’s phone.

FCI Seagoville has strict rules for inmates

Josh Duggar has strict rules to follow in prison.

FCI Seagoville has 1,736 total inmates with communal inmate housing. This means all activities happen together with no self-contained rooms. Duggar’s assigned room has storage space, beds, a folding chair, a laundry bag, a pillow, towels, sheets, and a blanket.

All inmates must wear clean and “wrinkle-free” clothing issued by the prison, with prisoners tucking in their buttoned shirts at all times, according to In Touch Weekly. Upon arrival, the prison supplied Duggar with five shirts, five sets of underwear, five pairs of pants, five pairs of socks, one pair of shoes, and a belt.

As for the food, inmates receive three meals daily during the week, with an additional coffee hour and brunch during the weekend.

Unfortunately for Duggar, FCI Seagoville does not allow conjugal visits with his wife.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

