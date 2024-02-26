Royals fans are praising the Princess of Wales after several clips of her unfazed reaction to so many flashing cameras goes viral.

Hollywood celebrities have to get used to cameras flashing when they’re out and about especially at movie premieres, award ceremonies, and other red carpet events. This is true for royals as well. But while members of Britain’s royal family were used to having cameras on them most of their lives, that wasn’t the case for someone coming in from the outside like the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton).

Now, a compilation of clips showing just how Prince William‘s wife has handled so many flashbulbs in her face over the years is going viral. As well as another video that features some footage from the other side of the lens that Kate sees but the public usually does not.

Kate Middleton attends the ‘No Time To Die’ world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London | Samir Hussein/WireImage

First video shows Kate handling the constant flashes with grace and poise

One video uploaded to TikTok on Feb. 16, contains footage of the Princess of Wales at several different events over the years including the BAFTA Awards, the annual Royal Variety Performances, and the Together at Christmas carol service which Kate started in 2021 and has since become an annual royal holiday tradition.

The video has been viewed 135,000 times and counting. It’s also garnered over 20,000 likes and more than 100 comments from users praising Kate.

One read, “Beautiful in all ways. The future Queen!” while another said: “So classy and stunning, she’s amazing!” And a third chimed in: “Wow the last video is amazing, future Queen of England.”

Second video shows clip of what the princess sees with a barrage of cameras pointed at her

Another video, posted to TikTok in December, is also a compilation of clips with Kate looking toward the bright bulbs.

Kate Middleton attends the Royal Variety Performance in London | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Like the other TikTok video, this one has several clips of Kate appearing not to be fazed by any of the flashes. It begins with a frenzy of cameras flashing on Kate and William during a photocall at St. James Palace after they announced their engagement in 2010. It then shows the princess arriving at different events as well. The last few seconds of the video is devoted to the 2023 Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey as it gives an angle of what the princess sees with so many cameras pointed at her.

So far the video has garnered over 9,300 likes and more than 90 comments, many of which just like the other video praised how the Princess of Wales carries herself whenever there’s a camera around.

‘Regal, stunning, and beautiful in and out,” one person wrote.

“She was born to be queen,” another declared.

Several commenters who watched the video were reminded of William’s mother, the late Princess Diana, as she was once the most photographed woman in the world as well.

“[Kate] is exactly like Diana. Beautiful future queen,” one posted while another added, “Omg, same like her mother-in-law Lady Di.”