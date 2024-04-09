One year after their red carpet debut at the CMT Awards, Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes looked over-the-moon in love at the 2024 show.

Kelsea Ballerini is living her best life. In 2024, the 30-year-old country singer celebrated a Best Country Album Grammy nomination and a solo hosting gig for the CMT Awards. She released a highly praised album, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, about healing from divorce and hit her stride in her love life. See Ballerini behind the scenes at the 2024 CMT Awards with her boyfriend of over a year, Chase Stokes.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at the 2024 CMT Music Awards | Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT

Ballerini hosted the CMT Awards solo for the first time in 2024. She previously co-hosted with Kane Brown and Anthony Mackie. Despite leading the awards show by herself, the Tennessee native seemed relaxed and radiant during the annual event. Ballerini and Stokes walked the red carpet together with huge smiles on their faces. The Outer Banks actor let Ballerini shine as he held her hand and helped her walk in heels.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at the Moody Center on April 07, 2024 | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

The pair kissed for cameras in complementary outfits. Ballerini wore a crimson David Koma gown with lace tiers and sheer panels. She accessorized with diamond Effy rings and earrings. Stokes wore black dress pants and an off-white blazer over a slightly sheer, simple white tank top. The couple has never been shy about their love. However, the CMT Awards was the first time they so openly held hands, kissed, and cuddled.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at the 2024 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Stokes was noticeably supportive as Ballerini began her hosting duties. The 31-year-old sat near the stage, cheering for the “Half of My Hometown” singer and listening intently to her monologues. Ballerini had a full plate for the evening. She pulled off nine outfit changes and transitioned seamlessly between awards and performances. The “Blindsided” singer‘s second look involved a sheer mesh dress sparkling over a black bra and matching high-rise brief.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini during the 2024 CMT Music Awards | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT; Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT

At one point, Ballerini went full Barbie in a pink matching set and cowboy hat, paying homage to Margot Robbie’s character in the hit movie. She kissed Stokes, who snuck backstage during the show, before carrying on with hosting duties. Later in the evening, Stokes changed into striped pants, a trucker hat, and a brown workwear-inspired jacket. Still wearing her robin’s egg blue feathery mini dress, Ballerini grabbed his hand as they celebrated the “Penthouse” singer completing her hosting duties.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini leaving the 2024 CMT Awards | Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT

Ballerini hard-launched her relationship with Stokes on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She slid into his DMs on Instagram with a simple, “Hi, Chase Stokes.” Ballerini had previously been married to country singer Morgan Evans for five years. After they finalized their divorce in November of 2022, the “Just Married” singer attended the College Football Playoff National Championship with Stokes in January of 2023.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini pose for the 2024 CMT Music Awards portraits | John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

The couple’s red carpet debut occurred one year prior at the 2023 CMT Awards. Since then, Ballerini and Stokes have been open on social media, sharing goofy and loving moments. In January 2024, the pair celebrated their one-year anniversary. Ballerini posted several photos on Instagram. She wrote, “A whole trip around the sun with my bestie. @hichasestokes thanks for making me write love songs.” Stokes shared a carousel of photos, too, captioning them, “One year of lovin you. P.s. told ya I wouldn’t embarrass you.”