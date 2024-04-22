Hip-hop star Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is in the spotlight for the Homeland Security raid on two of his properties, and the public is now questioning his relationship with his late ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter. Porter and Combs dated from the late 1990s to 2007, and they had three kids together. Their relationship ended after Porter discovered Combs’ infidelity. Here’s what Porter said about their breakup and throwing a TV at Combs.

Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs’ late ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter, said she once threw a TV at Combs

Kim Porter and Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs | Mat Szwajkos/CP/Getty Images for CP

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs was linked to Kim Porter for over a decade, and the couple had a tumultuous breakup. While Combs and Porter had their ups and downs throughout the relationship, it was Combs’ infidelity that sealed the deal on their breakup. Porter was pregnant with twins, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, when a friend told her that Combs had fathered a child with another woman. Combs’ other child with Sarah Chapman was born five months before Porter gave birth to twins.

Porter spoke to Essence about the years when Combs dated Jennifer Lopez. While Combs and Lopez sustained a relationship, Porter claims that Combs never stopped calling her. Later, she kicked him out of the house and changed the locks due to his affair with Lopez. Unfortunately, this didn’t keep Combs away, as he came by the house whenever he chose.

“He was very, very intrusive,” Porter told the publication. “He would say he needed to see his son, but I was at a place where just the sight of him would turn my stomach. My feeling was, you made this decision, now stay over there. I can’t repeat everything I said at the time, because it’s really not that ladylike. But I was very expressive about it.”

Porter added that the situation got so bad that she threw a television at Combs. “It was a small one,” she explained.

Kim Porter and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs dated on and off for 13 years and had children together. However, they never married. In another interview with Essence, Porter explained that she never left Combs because he wouldn’t marry her.

“Do you know how many rings I have?” she said. “I don’t even have enough fingers (laughing). That’s not why I left.”

Porter added that she didn’t believe Combs was ready for marriage. “When I get married, I want to stay married,” she continued. “I want both parties to be on the same page at the same time, and to leave a certain type of behavior behind. That’s a commitment I don’t think he’s ready for.”

She verified that she left the relationship because she “wanted something different.” After they went their separate ways, they maintained a friendship. “It’s not about, ‘If you’re faithful to me, if I’m being faithful to you,'” Porter explained. “We’re friends. I’m the person he can tell his innermost thoughts to, and he’s that person for me. He still calls me every day, and we talk.”

Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day say there’s a lot that the public doesn’t know about the couple

Kim Porter and Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs during the 77th Annual Academy Awards | Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day are ready to expose Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and what his relationship with Kim Porter was allegedly really like. Trump Jr. spoke on the Off the Record With DJ Akademiks podcast in April 2024. While on the podcast, he revealed that his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, who was close with Porter, thought something wasn’t right about Porter’s death.

“My ex-wife, she was a model in New York, she was really good friends with Kim Porter,” Trump Jr. said. ” … When [Porter died], she called me … like, ‘Something’s up with that.’ I go, ‘What do you mean?’ She’s like, ‘Oh, Kim used to tell me there was a lot of weird s***,’ like, that I didn’t even know.”

O’Day, who once dated Trump Jr. and attained fame through Combs’ show, Making the Band, commented on Trump Jr.’s claims. “I keep telling you all … I am in the CENTER of REALLY knowing ALL the information and ALWAYS have been,” O’Day posted, according to The Neighborhood Talk.

