Christian 'King' Combs, Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs' son, explained the strange party experience he had when he was 'lit' with Paris Hilton.

The spotlight is on hip-hop mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs following the Homeland Security raid on his two properties. Two of his sons, Christian “King” Combs and Justin Combs, were detained during the raid. But this isn’t the first time Diddy followers have seen his sons’ names in the press. Christian once explained a strange party experience he had involving Paris Hilton. Here’s what he said.

Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs’ son, Christian ‘King’ Combs, had a ‘lit’ party experience with Paris Hilton

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ son, Christian “King” Combs, is 26 years old in 2024, and he’s likely seen a few wild parties thrown by his dad. The hip-hop mogul knows how to throw a huge bash involving big names in the music world. Of course, Paris Hilton has attended multiple parties thrown by Diddy.

Christian was once interviewed and asked about his “strangest” interaction at a party.

“I was lit, and I just started dancing with Paris Hilton,” he said, as seen on TikTok. “I was like, this is kind of … this is kind of crazy,” he said, laughing and adding dance moves.”

The interviewer asked Christian what song was playing.

“I don’t even know,” he answered. “It was one of those nights.”

King had a lavish birthday party in April 2024 despite the Homeland Security raids on his dad’s two properties. A week after the raids, he posted clips on his Instagram Stories showing him partying with family and friends in LA. Page Six reports he also showed a woman sitting in his lap at one point in the evening.

Paris Hilton said P. Diddy threw the best party she’s ever been to

Paris Hilton once mentioned the parties Sean “P. Diddy” Combs would throw. While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hilton said one of Diddy’s parties was the best she’d ever attended.

“The best party I’ve ever been to was at ___’s house,” Ellen DeGeneres prompted Hilton.

“Puffy’s 50th birthday,” Hilton quickly answered. “It was so sick. Epic.”

Diddy’s 50th birthday bash had A-listers in attendance, such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Pharrell, Jimmy Iovine, Naomi Osaka, Cardi B, Offset, Lizzo, Janelle Monáe, Nelly, Kate Beckinsale, Snoop Dogg, Ted Sarandos, Queen Latifah, Post Malone, Regina King, Lauren London, Jaden Smith, and Jack Dorsey. Naomi Campbell sent out the invites, including a voiceover of her stating, “There ain’t no party like a Diddy party,” according to Vanity Fair.

The bash had rules, too. The first rule was that guests had to dance or could not attend the party. Guests also had to dress in black tie and were expected to project “good vibrations.”

Diddy spoke to Vanity Fair about the party and what motivates him to keep going. “Through all the ups and downs and successes, I’m happy that my closest friends and family were here to celebrate me and this milestone,” he said. “I’m even more grateful for my kids; they motivate me every day to be better, and I’m looking forward to celebrating them during my next 50 years.”

Christian ‘King’ Combs was put into handcuffs during the Homeland Security raid

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ son, Christian “King” Combs, celebrated his birthday a week after the Homeland Security raid even though the raid involved him. He was reportedly detained at the time.

Misa Hylton, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of Justin Combs, posted security footage of the raid and a statement condemning the agents. “The overzealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable,” she captioned the Instagram post. “If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression. The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable!”

