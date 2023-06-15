Several former 'Married at First Sight' cast members have hit up Krysten on social media, but she says she's not interested in dating someone from the show.

Krysten Collins didn’t get her happily ever after on Married at First Sight. But could she find love with another cast member from the Lifetime reality show?

Krysten, a sales rep, married environmental policy advocate Mitch Silverstein on the show’s San Diego season, which aired in 2022. She was a guest on the Married at First Sight cast tell-all episode that aired June 14, when she revealed that multiple MAFS alums had hit her up on social media.

“There’s been a few, mostly platonic,” she told host Monique Kelley. “Ryan [Ignasiak] from Houston. And then, let’s see, Mark [Maher].”

Mark appeared on the MAFS Season 14, which was filmed in Boston and aired in early 2022. He had a tumultuous relationship with Lindsey Georgoulis that ended in an acrimonious divorce.

The now-single Mark didn’t just send a single message to Krysten.

“He did reach out quite a few times,” she shared. “And I didn’t respond at all. And then it was like 24 DMs. So when filming wrapped, I DMed him. I was like, look, I don’t think my future is in the Married at First Sight world.”

Lindsey was also a guest on the cast tell-all episode. She wasn’t surprised to hear that her ex had been messaging Krysten.

“That’s his thing,” she said. “He’s very text happy.”

While Krysten Married at First Sight experience didn’t end how she’d hoped, she’s definitely open to finding love. As she revealed on the tell-all, she’s in the process of relocating to New York City, and once she gets settled, she plans to start dating again.

“I’m looking for my soulmate,” she said. “I know he’s out there. I’m not in a huge rush to find him.”

Two other ‘Married at First Sight’ cast members revealed they are dating

Krysten isn’t interested in dating a MAFS alum, but not all former cast members feel the same way. Mindy Shiben, who appeared on season 10, was also a guest on the tell-all, along with Steve Moy from season 14. They confirmed they’ve been spending time together. Their relationship also began with a DM, though in this case, it was a message on LinkedIn, not Instagram, that led to an in-person meeting.

“I recently switched career fields to data science,” Mindy explained. “And I did know from watching Steve’s season that he had experience with programming and stuff like that. And yes, I thought he was handsome.”

“I knew things didn’t work out with his ex,” she went on to say. “At that time, I was building a profile on LinkedIn. I sent him the most embarrassing message. I was like, ‘Hey, I’m hoping to build my professional network a bit more…,’” she said with a laugh.

Steve said he and Mindy bonded over their Married at First Sight experience.

“It’s hard to talk to somebody who can relate to our situation,” he said. “It’s very rare. And in this case, it was just somebody who I could explain my situation and talk to and she knows all the ins and outs from her perspective as well. So it was just really natural.”

