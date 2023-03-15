Lala Kent Calls Out Tom Schwartz’s ‘Weakness’ Amid Tom Sandoval’s Cheating

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent slammed her castmate Tom Schwartz amid his best friend Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss. Here’s what Kent said about her Bravo co-stars and whether or not they should be fired from the reality TV show.

Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent | Bravo/NBCUniversal

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Sandoval was caught in a cheating scandal with castmate Raquel Leviss

On Friday, March 3, news broke that Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval was caught cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with another cast member, Raquel Leviss. Madix uncovered the affair two days prior when she saw “a selfie video sexual in nature from Leviss” on Sandoval’s phone (per People). She then found a long chain of inappropriate messages indicating the co-stars had a secret affair for several months.

“Ariana had been there for Raquel when she went through her split with James. She thought they were friends,” an inside source told People. “This isn’t something you do to a friend.”

Sandoval and Madix were the show’s last-standing couple after Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their divorce in 2022. Leviss was previously engaged to another Vanderpump Rules star, James Kennedy, but broke off their relationship in December 2021. Leviss is shown pursuing Schwartz, Sandoval’s best friend, in season 10 of the Bravo show, which is currently airing.

Although season 10 had already wrapped by the time the cheating scandal came out, Bravo confirmed that they resumed filming and would include the affair in upcoming episodes.

As filming continues, another cast member, Lala Kent, has been blasting her co-stars on social media after news of the scandal broke.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent called out Tom Schwartz’s ‘weakness’ amid Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal

On March 14, Lala Kent shared her thoughts on the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss scandal. She said Tom Schwartz, as Sandoval’s best friend, showed “weakness” for not telling Ariana Madix about the affair. Madix was one of Schwartz’s grooms at his 2016 wedding to Katie Maloney.

“I don’t like weakness,” Kent told TMZ of Schwartz. “I think at times, you have to be a good person.”

She said Schwartz shouldn’t have stayed quiet about the affair. “[He should have] rolled up on Ariana, or said [to Sandoval], ‘You tell Ariana, or I will.’”

Despite her disgust at the situation, Kent added that Sandoval and Leviss shouldn’t be fired from the Bravo show. “I mean, it’s reality TV,” she shrugged. “Yeah, they should be on.”

Tom Schwartz allegedly only learned of the affair ‘very recently’

It’s unclear how long Tom Schwartz has known about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair, despite Lala Kent’s accusations of “weakness.” According to Sandoval, Schwartz hasn’t known for very long.

In his March 5 Instagram apology (which noticeably lacked any reference to Ariana Madix), Sandoval wrote, “Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz and my friends and family out of this situation… Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing.”

On March 7, he issued a second apology via Instagram. “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” Sandoval wrote, later adding that he wished “things happened in a different order.”