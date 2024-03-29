Find out what a lip-reading expert observed Prince Louis saying to Princess Charlotte the day of the King Charles III's coronation.

Ever since his appearance at the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Prince Louis has been entertaining royal family fans with his big personality and adorable antics. Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) youngest son has become a human highlight reel just about every time he’s out and about.

With so much interest in what the little prince says and does, a lip reader has now decoded the comments Louis made the day of his grandfather King Charles’ coronation back on May 6, 2023.

Prince Louis yawned then disappeared for a few minutes during King Charles’ coronation

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Kate Middleton attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Leading up to the king’s coronation, there was speculation about whether Louis would attend the religious ceremony as he would have to sit still and keep quiet for an extended period of time. When that day came, Prince Louis was there and did just that. Although he stayed in his seat and didn’t make a sound, the young prince disappeared behind the scenes for a bit after he was seen yawning. But he did return to his seat before the service came to a close.

“Louis really did show his grandad how it should be done,” body language expert Judi James said, referring to a famous photo of Charles at his mother’s coronation in 1953.

“Going back 70 years, the young Charles was seen looking bored and tetchy, prompting the Queen Mother to pull him back from leaning over the balcony, whereas Louis stood upright and straight-faced, singing the anthem from memory and with enthusiasm, and only doing a couple of yawns to suggest he was anything but enthralled,” the expert explained per Yahoo.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Many fans took to social media to discuss the young royal’s behavior.

Alongside a photo of Charlotte holding his hand inside Westminster Abbey, one person posted that the Wales children were “the only reason I’ve watched any of this!”

And another added: “Can’t imagine what the royal bribe is to have Louis behave today … I [love] his spirit … he already beats to his own drum.”

Louis’ response to Charlotte’s instructions and what he exclaimed when he saw the king

Prince Louis sitting on his grandfather King Charles’ knee during the Platinum Pageant | CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prior to the coronation ceremony, Louis and Charlotte rode together in a carriage to Westminster Abbey along with their older brother Prince George. The Mirror reports that Prince Louis “was clearly overawed by the sheer volume of people who had turned out to line the streets to mark the historic occasion.”

According to lip reading expert Jacqui Press, Louis was conscious of what Charlotte told him to do and tried to impress his big sister saying: “Yes. Look, waving” as he waved back to the public who lined the streets to see them.

Not long after that when the carriage arrived at the Abbey and Louis saw his grandfather he got very excited and shouted: “Yaaay King!”