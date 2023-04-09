‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Isn’t Seeing Zach or Tori Roloff for Easter 2023

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 is over, but Amy Roloff’s still giving fans regular updates via Instagram Live. Recently, Amy took to Instagram Live to discuss her 2023 Easter plans — and she said she wouldn’t be seeing most of her kids. Here’s what she said about not visiting Zach and Tori Roloff for Easter this year.

Amy Roloff isn’t visiting Zach or Tori Roloff or her grandchildren for Easter 2023

Amy Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | David Livingston/Getty Images

Zach, Tori, Amy, and Matt Roloff star in the current seasons of Little People, Big World. Zach and Tori Roloff no longer live in Oregon, but Amy Roloff remains close to the couple. In the past, Amy would frequently spend the holidays with Zach and Tori — but such is not the case for Easter 2023. Amy told her Instagram Live followers that she’s not seeing her son and daughter-in-law (or their children) for Easter this year. And she’s also not seeing Jeremy and Audrey Roloff or Jacob and Isabel Roloff.

“Being a grandmother, I never know what to do for my grandkids for Easter,” Amy said. ” … Jer and Audj have been out of town, Zach and Tori, they’re doing their thing in Battle Ground. Jacob and Izzy, in fact, I just had them over for dinner this past week. I haven’t seen them in ions, or Mateo.”

Amy won’t be by herself for Easter, though. “I am going up to Spokane for Easter,” she said — and it’s to visit Molly Roloff. “I haven’t seen her in awhile, since January. I miss my daughter.”

Amy then mentioned she saw Zach and Tori a few weekends before Easter. “I went and visited Zach and Tori and family this past Sunday. … It was so fun,” she added.

Tori Roloff admitted in ‘Little People, Big World’ that she and Amy Roloff had a falling out

Amy Roloff has a better relationship with Zach and Tori Roloff than Matt Roloff does. Zach and Matt became estranged after the Roloff Farms conflict, as seen in Little People, Big World Season 24. With that said, Tori gave a clue that she and Amy also had a falling out.

Last season, Tori spent quality one-on-one time with Amy. While speaking to Zach ahead of her time with Amy, Tori referenced a “rough patch” she went through with her mother-in-law, but she never elaborated on what exactly occurred.

“I mean, there was a rough patch there, but I hope we’re coming back in to, ‘let’s hangout,’” Tori said.

Given the time Tori and Amy spent together, it seems they got over whatever beef they may have had. Additionally, Tori told her Instagram followers she wants Amy to live closer.

“Would you ever move closer to Amy?” a fan asked Tori on Instagram.

“No, but we’re trying to convince her to follow us!” Tori told the fan.

Is ‘Little People, Big World’ coming back in 2023?

According to Amy Roloff, TLC is filming Little People, Big World for at least one more season. While it seemed like Zach and Tori were ready to depart the show, this news should give fans hope that they’re also on board for another season.

“Well, we are for one more season at least,” Amy said on Instagram Live on April 6, 2023. “We’re filming, so I’m assuming there are more episodes coming.”

TLC has yet to give the official green light to the show, but fans can expect an announcement soon.

