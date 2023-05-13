‘Little People, Big World’ Contract Is ‘Crazy and Very Controlling,’ Ex-Cast Member Says

TLC’s Little People, Big World continues to show the dynamics of the Roloff family. When Matt and Amy Roloff started the show in 2006, they included all four of their kids. Now, only Zach Roloff is the only Roloff child regularly starring in the series, as Jacob, Jeremy, and Molly moved on. Recently, Jeremy Roloff’s wife, Audrey Roloff, told fans that the contract for the show was “crazy and very controlling.”

Audrey Roloff, an ex-‘Little People, Big World’ cast member, posted about the ‘controlling’ contract

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff | Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff no longer participate in Little People, Big World. When the couple initially left the show in 2019, they explained how they wanted to move on to their own projects and expand their family. But later on, the truth came out. Jeremy has since slammed the show, and Audrey posted in May 2023 about the “controlling” contracts.

” … TV contracts are crazy and very controlling,” Audrey wrote on Instagram. “Same with [filming] schedules. We also didn’t like the storylines being portrayed that weren’t actually true. … Ultimately, reality TV is all about the drama … and we didn’t like the pressure to create or speak to the drama, or perform for the cameras.”

“Redoing things or filming scenes to help make the storyline make sense was so hard for me. Especially postpartum with a newborn,” Audrey continued.

The ex-reality star also commented on why she continues to share her life publicly on Instagram. She noted she can share exactly what she wants, when she wants, without worrying about breaking a contract. “We also have freedom to pursue different work opportunities that we were not able to with our TV contracts,” she noted.

In the past, Jeremy shared on social media his reasons for leaving Little People, Big World. “For many reasons, but in short, it became something I didn’t want to associate with anymore,” he wrote. “It’s become that athlete that won’t hang up the cleats, so he’s doing damage to the team and injuring himself in the process. Audrey and I had other things we wanted to do besides fabricating drama on TV.”

Is the series returning for season 25?

TLC hasn’t officially announced the return of Little People, Big World for season 25. But some cast members have given clues about the show’s future. Amy Roloff told fans on Instagram Live that she’s currently filming.

“Will there be a new season of Little People, Big World? Well, we can’t officially say that because we’re not sure,” Amy said. “Anything can happen. I don’t know what other shows and scheduling the networks have, but we’re currently filming right now, so I’m assuming we will. So, you’ll just have to watch out for it.”

This story was first reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.