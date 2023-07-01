Zach and Tori Roloff rarely see Jacob and Isabel Roloff, according to Isabel. Here's what the ex-'Little People, Big World' star claimed.

TLC’s Little People, Big World continues to feature Zach and Tori Roloff and their three kids. Zach and Tori have been with the show since the beginning, but Jacob and Jeremy Roloff chose to take a step back. Recently, Jacob’s wife, Isabel Roloff, gave a clue that a major rift has erupted between her and Zach and Tori. Here’s what she posted and what fans had to say.

Isabel Roloff said she doesn’t have much of a relationship with Zach and Tori Roloff anymore

The Roloff family was once extremely close, but they experienced a severe divide through the years. Matt and Amy Roloff divorced after 30 years of marriage, as seen on Little People, Big World. Additionally, Jacob, Jeremy, and Molly Roloff quit filming with the series, as did their spouses. Currently, Zach and Tori Roloff still film with TLC, as do Matt and his wife, Caryn Chandler, and Amy and her husband, Chris Marek.

Now, it looks like Jacob and Isabel Roloff rarely see Zach and Tori. Isabel posted to her Instagram Stories that she no longer has a close relationship with Zach and Tori but misses seeing her nieces and nephews. This likely means Zach and Tori also don’t see Jacob or Mateo, Jacob and Isabel’s son.

A fan commented about the situation on Tori’s Instagram. “Just wanted to say, saw [an] ugly post from Izzy, what she said about you [and] Zach was not OK,” a fan wrote. “Love you guys so much. God shows us who to unfollow and stay away from ….”

“That’s sad they don’t get to see the kids, but I’m sure Tori and Zach don’t like how Jacob has spoken out about how bad it is for kids to be filmed for reality shows,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “I remember how close Jacob was with Jackson. I wonder what happened especially since Izzy seems to be friendly with Audrey now.”

It’s also worth noting that Zach and Tori live in Battle Ground, Washington, now — quite a distance from Hillsboro, Oregon, where Roloff Farms is located.

Zach and Tori Roloff are likely continuing to film ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 25

While Jacob and Isabel Roloff won’t appear in Little People, Big World Season 25, Zach and Tori Roloff likely will. Tori told her fans that she’s ready to try something new, but additional clues suggest the TLC cameras are already rolling for the new season. Fans will likely see Zach and Tori for one last season before they part ways with reality TV.

Amy Roloff told fans on Instagram that she started filming, too. “Well, we are for one more season at least,” Amy told a fan regarding the next season. “We’re filming, so I’m assuming there are more episodes coming.”

We eagerly await Little People, Big World Season 25 updates.

