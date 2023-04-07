‘Love Is Blind’: Marshall Responds to Jackie’s Alleged Homophobic Texts

This season of Love Is Blind we’re getting behind-the-scenes details, and the cast is addressing them. Here is what Marshall Glaze had to say about Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds’ alleged text messages about him.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains light spoilers from Love Is Blind season 4 Episodes 1 – 10.]

‘Love Is Blind’ stars Marshall and Jackie | Cr. Netflix

Jackie’s alleged texts about Marshall during ‘Love Is Blind’

Screenshots of a group text message allegedly between Jackie and her friends were shared on the internet. “My baby” was sent from a person with Jackie’s picture on May 1. Below is a video of Jackie and Josh Demas cheek to cheek.

“He gives me vibes YALL,” Jackie allegedly texted on another screenshot, “and I kinda hinted at that in my interview & all hell broke lose [sic]. So I had to like switch it up.”

“But he fosho [sic] gives me vibes cause he use to twerk on the bed & I told him I was coo off that & he was like yeah. So now this time I told him to be more aggressive with me. He’s hard fosho but sometimes he can be…SWEET.”

Other people reacted jokingly to the situation. “ION WANNA HEAR YALL AT MY WEDDING YELLING BOUT HOW HE GOT SUGAR IN HIS TANK EITHER PLASSS [SIC],” Jackie later wrote.

“I can hear [blacked out name] yellin ‘HE’S A TEAPOT.’”

Jackie’s sibling made a TikTok with her to defend her. “I’m curious about what you think about the texts that came out about her and her friends insinuating he’s [painting nails emoji],” someone commented. Her sibling seemingly confirms the texts are real.

“Just let the situation unfold. My opinion doesn’t matter as I’m not on the cast just someone who loves my sister unconditionally,” her sibling replied.

Marshall playfully denies Jackie’s alleged accusation

The only “sugar” I got goes on those f*cking pancakes ? — Marshall Glaze (@marshalltglaze) April 6, 2023

It didn’t take long for Marshall to address the alleged texts. “The only ‘sugar’ I got goes on those f*cking pancakes,” he tweeted on April 6. Of course, this is about the pancakes he made Jackie in the episode “I Made a Mistake.”

Jackie got upset at the end of their Mexico trip. But the couple bounced back and lived together in a new apartment. He made pancakes with a strawberry and raspberry compote to start her day. Marshall topped it off with powdered sugar, and Jackie said it made her feel like she was in a restaurant.

Jackie said she didn’t think she’d wake up to a fiancé who would cook her food. “I’m not used to this,” she said. “I’ve never experienced love, period. So experiencing this is a whole new thing for me.” Jackie pointed out the act of him making her plate was special to her.

How did Jackie and Marshall break up?

In “Romeo and Juliet Didn’t Work Out,” the cast was doing their fittings for the altar. Jackie skipped her dress fitting and met with Josh. He claimed losing her was his biggest regret and he loves her.

She broke up with Marshall in the following episode. The dental assistant said she couldn’t give him what he wanted and he needed a lot of security. Marshall denied this and said their relationship was always on her terms. She revealed that she was attracted to Josh.

He asked for the ring back because she didn’t deserve it. But Jackie refused to return it.

Fans have hope that Marshall will find love. Some think he’d be a great match with Iyanna McNeely from season 2. But they’ll have to wait for the reunion to get updates on their lives and see if these messages will be addressed.