‘Love Is Blind’ Star Danielle Ruhl Shares the 3 Types of Men She’s Dated Since Her Divorce From Nick

Danielle Ruhl was a cast member on the second season of Love Is Blind. She paired up with Nick Thompson, and the two of them even said “I do” at the altar. However, they broke up after the show stopped filming.

Danielle recently opened up about her love life after the split from Nick and revealed the three types of guys she finds herself dating.

When did Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson break up?

Season 2 of Love Is Blind filmed in the spring of 2021. Danielle and Nick got married in June of that year.

They broke up in the summer of 2022, which was a few months after their season aired on Netflix. Interestingly, the one other married couple from that season, Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, also called it quits around the same time.

Both Danielle and Nick have since opened up about what led to the end of their marriage. Danielle told Instagram followers (per Buzzfeed) that they struggled with “personality compatibility differences.”

Nick also shared with Us Weekly that they had a hard time adjusting to life outside of Love Is Blind:

“You go from this entire situation where you are kind of scheduled, you get to have this private time, of course, and we were still building our connection. I think we had a lot of time focused on duplicating things that were working for us, doing things that we would have done if we were dating, but as we started further integrating our lives, you just kind of started to feel that things weren’t really working in the way that you wanted them to.”

Danielle Ruhl shares 3 types of guys she dates these days

Love Is Blind star Danielle Ruhl on a mental health podcast | The Mindful Space via Youtube

Danielle has been dating again since her split from Nick. She revealed to Us Weekly that there are three types of guys she comes across.

“After being on a show [like Love Is Blind], there’s like three types of people,” she explained. “One, there’s people who don’t know about the show but don’t like the publicity. So, I’ve gotten dumped because of that. And then there’s other people who you can see there’s a glow in their eye when people do want to take pictures of you. So, I dumped [them] because of that.”

She added with a story about the third type: “There was a guy who said he never watched or heard of Love Is Blind. We go to his apartment [and he apparently] watched the full season on Netflix. I’m like, ‘Why would you put Netflix on if you watched the whole thing?’ And I fell for that guy hard. He knew exactly how to [get me] because he watched the show.”

Danielle and Nick are not on speaking terms

Danielle and Nick have spoken openly about their relationship, and they do not always agree with what the other is saying.

In October 2022, Nick told Us Weekly that he is no longer talking to Danielle. “For my own mental health and healing, I had to create a boundary with her that I’m not engaging anymore,” he said.