‘Love Is Blind’: What Is Jackie Bonds’ Ethnicity or Race?

Season 4 of Love Is Blind shows a diverse cast looking for love. Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds has a roller coaster journey during the season, but we don’t learn much about her background. This is her ethnicity or race and more about her role on the show that has people angry.

Who is Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4?

Season 4 showed Seattle contestants looking for love. Jackie called herself a “kid in the candy store” while in the pods. She didn’t hold back in reacting to the men in the pods.

Jackie had the closest connection to Marshall Glaze and Josh Demas in the pods. The dental assistant and Marshall agreed they didn’t want to be hard on their kids once they became parents. They came from strict households.

She decided to move forward with Marshall but felt terrible about dumping Josh. Marshall proposed, and they kissed when they first saw each other. He strutted his stuff to his side of the aisle. “My tontis” Jackie called after him. That is Spanish for dumb, silly, or even dumb***.

The couple had fun in Mexico. However, it ended with Jackie stressed about her life back home. But the relationship got more challenging when they returned to Seattle.

What is Jackie Bonds’ ethnicity or race?

We don’t see Jackie’s family in the season and it seems they didn’t approve of her decision to do Love Is Blind. She revealed this in “Second Time’s a Charm?”

“I have a lot of thinking to do,” she told Marshall. “A lot of thinking. Since my family, you know, isn’t really behind me 100%. I need to make sure still that they’re good. And my decision impacts that. And when I do say my answer, I need to make sure that I’m OK with all the repercussions that come after that.”

This seems to be about whether Jackie will decide to marry Marshall in the end. He agreed with her reasoning.

A childhood friend of Jackie, who also sees her as a sister, posted on TikTok defending her. A commenter asked what is their ethnicity. “Black,” the person answered. The person then answered that they were also Latinx.

Why ‘Love Is Blind’ fans are mad at Jackie

“Romeo and Juliet Didn’t Work Out” showed Jackie and Marshall returning home after Chelsea Griffin’s party, where she saw Josh for the first time. He claimed he loved her and asked her to choose him.

She skips her bridal dress fitting, and Brett Brown tells Marshall. Jackie does meet with Josh. In the next episode, she admits to being attracted to him. Jackie reveals Marshall doesn’t know they were talking. She later ends her engagement with Marshall and refuses to return the ring.

People are angry at Jackie for seemingly sneaking behind Marshall’s back. She released a statement on social media.

I have seen the latest episodes that have premiered on Love Is Blind and I must speak the truth. Marshall and I were broken up before I saw Josh at the coffee shop. I am wearing different clothes, my hair is styled different and at the end of the video I say “I DON’T KNOW IF I AM GOING TO BE WITH JOSH.” I am not sure what the reason is for playing the coffee shop date before the break up before Josh and I had our coffee shop date. As for the ring, Marshall did not pay for the ring Love Is Blind paid for all the rings.She turned her comments off across social media. Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds, Instagram

Fans will see the cast reunite to address all the drama at the live reunion on April 16 on Netflix at 8 p.m. EST and 5 p.m. PST.