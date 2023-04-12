‘Love Is Blind’: Who Is Kacia, the Woman From the Pods Marshall Dated After Jackie?

There are always Love Is Blind cast members we don’t get to see. After season 4, Marshall Glaze tried to make a relationship work with Kacia Clark. Here is who she is and why it didn’t work.

Marshall reconnected with Kacia from the pods after ‘Love Is Blind’

Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds ended her engagement with Marshall. She also reunited with Josh Demas from the pods. Marshall asked if he considered connecting with anyone from the pods in an interview with E! News.

“Yes, I actually reached out to Kacia, and we tried. We tried, but I wanted to distance myself from all of that, from that experience. And it just–it was gonna be difficult to try to make a relationship with Kacia. I’m still to this day kind of like apologetic about starting something and getting her hopes up and me going back into my shell. Like, I don’t know. It’s just not really the time or the place to–it was rough.”

Marshall said the show made it clearer to him what he wants and doesn’t want in a relationship. But fans might be wondering who Kacia is?

Who is Kacia Clark from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4?

The season 4 cast started with 30 singles dating in the pods. Kacia was listed with a career as a family support specialist.

The 31 year old revealed what she wanted in a partner in the “Meet the Cast” video. “Someone who is commitment-minded,” she said. “Someone who’s willing to do the hard work with me.”

We don’t see or hear her much in the episodes. But during the scene where Irina Solomonova and Micah Lussier made fun of Amber Wilder for her Mardis Gras date, you can see her in the background talking to Tiffany Pennywell. Then she’s talking to other women at the dining table.

She opened up about her life before filming on Facebook. “Before coming to @loveisblindnetflix a lot of my home friends had moved away from Washington state that year…,” read part of the post with a behind-the-scenes picture of the female cast. “Anyone who knows me knows I’m an introvert to my core and I don’t open up to people easily, nor do I consider people ‘friend’ easily. So when I do, it means we’re solid.”

“This experience put me in a place where I had no choice but to be vulnerable around this new group of women and form a bond with them,” she continued. “It’s hard to find people who see you for who you truly are and love you all the same. God placed these women in my life at just the right time and I’m so thankful for lib for allowing me to find love in a way I didn’t expect.”

Kacia Clark of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | NETFLIX

Kacia also mentioned she was scouted for the show with an Instagram DM. She wasn’t a total stranger to the entertainment industry before this season.

Her father, Derek Clark, is an award-winning music producer who worked with Omarion, Ne-Yo, and more. So it’s not surprising that Kacia’s Instagram shares her love for music with a highlight of concerts.

Sadly, we didn’t see much of Kacia on the show. It looks like she made lasting friendships.