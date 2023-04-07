‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 2 Release Date — and the End of the World — Set for June 2

Manifest — and its whole world — are coming to an end. Netflix has finally announced the release date for Manifest Season 4 Part 2 as June 2, which just so happens to be the dreaded “Death Date” for its characters. Along with the announcement came an ominous teaser trailer in which the Flight 828 passengers prepare for the end of the world. Check out the teaser below.

Josh Dallas as Ben and Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 2, which officially has a release date. | Peter Kramer/Netflix

Netflix and Manifest dropped the release date for season 4 part 2 on April 7, the day Flight 828 departed from Montego Bay, Jamaica, and disappeared for five and a half years. The missing plane drama is all about celebrating significant dates, as season 4 part 1 dropped on Nov. 4, the day Flight 828 finally landed in New York. Now, the final half of the season will drop on June 2, the Death Date.

Manifest tweeted a teaser video in which the Stone family — Ben (Josh Dallas), Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), Olive (Luna Blaise), and Cal (Ty Doran) — and their fellow passengers prepare for the Death Date. They’ve come to realize that this date applies not just to the passengers, but to the entire world.

“Our story is ending in a way we might not even realize,” Michaela says.

“The world’s ending, and we know when,” Ben adds.

The video then cuts to several characters repeating “June 2,” the day the world will end.

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 will consist of 10 episodes in total. They will all drop at once on the streaming platform, so fans should get ready to binge-watch. These 10 episodes will mark the end of the series. Manifest has had a long and twisted journey, as NBC canceled the series after three seasons in 2021. But thanks to its dedicated fan base, who fought hard to keep Manifest going, and Netflix’s decision to revive the show, Manifest can finally have a proper ending that gives a sense of closure.

How did ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 end?

A lot happened in season 4 part 1 — Eden Stone’s (Brianna Riccio and Gianna Riccio) rescue, Cal’s cancer coming back, and Zeke’s (Matt Long) tragic death, to name a few. The first half of the season came to a dramatic end when Angelina (Holly Taylor) got her hands on the Omega Sapphire with plans to use it to kickstart the apocalypse. Lava could be seen flowing throughout New York as people screamed.

It seems as though Cal is the only hope to save everyone. The scar on his arm has traces of the same sapphire. He is believed to be the Dragon, as seen in the Draco constellation, who can stop Angelina from fulfilling her own prophecy as the Dark Angel sent to rid the world of sinners.

Our hopes for ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 2

The end is calling. Season 4's final episodes land on Netflix June 2nd. pic.twitter.com/f07YA5rRdW — Manifest (@ManifestNFLX) April 7, 2023

Manifest is coming to a close, but there’s a lot we still need to learn in order to have all the answers. Part 1 dipped its toes into the concept of divine consciousness, as that is where the passengers might have gone when they disappeared. We hope to see this concept explored even more in part 2, especially if it’s the answer to the disappearance of Flight 828.

We’re also interested to see how Zeke’s death will affect Michaela. Eden and her Callings also seem to have greater importance that could help save the world. Will the passengers be able to stop the apocalypse before it’s too late? On Manifest, literally anything can happen. We can’t wait for this crazy, confusing ride to continue.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on Manifest Season 4 Part 2. In the meantime, season 4 part 1, as well as seasons 1 through 3, are now streaming on Netflix.