‘Married at First Sight’ Season 12: Where Are Jacob Harder and Haley Harris Now?

Married at First Sight couple Jake Harder and Haley Harris weren’t exactly a match made in heaven. The Atlanta pair wed on the 12th season of the Lifetime show, but they suffered from a serious lack of chemistry that ultimately ended up dooming their marriage. Since divorcing, both have moved on. Here’s what’s up with Haley and Jake today, two years after their MAFS experience.

Jake and Haley didn’t click on ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 12

The Married at First Sight experts had high hopes that Jake, a 38-year-old IT analyst, and Haley, 28-year-old account executive, would find happiness after meeting at the altar. Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out that way. Though they were intimate during their Las Vegas honeymoon, the relationship stalled soon after. Jacob felt Haley was shutting him out, while she seemed unwilling to accept her husband’s quirks. Unsurprisingly, they decided to divorce on Decision Day. Both wanted to put the ill-fated marriage behind them.

“We didn’t have a great relationship, obviously,” Jacob said when he and Haley met up during the show’s Where Are They Now? special to mark their divorce. “We didn’t have chemistry or any of that stuff, so there was obviously conflict throughout. We should be moving on from each other.”

Jacob Harder shares health update on social media

Since season 12 ended, Jacob appears to have put his time on Married at First Sight behind him. However, he did reunite with his fellow Altlanta grooms (minus the notorious Chris Williams) in April 2022 (via Instagram). On his social media, Jake also shares updates about his dogs, his hobbies (including the mini-arcade he set up in his new home), workouts, and more.

Recently, the MAFS alum posted about some health issues he was having related to a sports injury he suffered 15 years ago. Fortunately, he’s learned about a new therapy that might relieve his symptoms.

“Update on my large cranium: My injury seems to be blood flow related & inflaming of the Occipital Nerve… as of now I’m banking on Prolotherapy to fix it,” he wrote in a Feb. 17 Instagram post. “If you google Occipital Neuralgia I pretty much had all the worst symptoms upon triggering (which I’ve avoided mostly) for a good 15 years… I’ve just had to skate around it.”

Haley Harris started a new business

Jake’s ex Haley has also moved on following her time on Married at First Sight. In 2022, she launched a vintage rug business, Wovyn.

“My idea for Wovyn started when I was renovating my kitchen…you know how it goes. Picking colors, choosing the appliances… and finding the right rug to go in front of the stove,” she wrote on Instagram. “The market is flooded with cheaply made rugs that create waste,” she added. ‘My goal is to provide sustainable, pieces of art that will last for generations to come.”

On Instagram, she also frequently shares updates about her jet-setting life including recent trips to Ireland, Turkey, Bali, and Singapore. She also officiated a wedding and appears to have a good relationship with her fellow MAFS Season 12 brides, including Clara Berghaus, Virginia Coombs, and Paige Banks, who often comment on her posts.

