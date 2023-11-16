The Married at First Sight Season 17 couples are saying goodbye to the Mile High City and hola to Mexico. In the latest episode of the Lifetime reality series, the newly hitched couples continued to get to know each other while also enjoying some well-earned beach time at the Cancun resort where they’re spending their honeymoons.

The ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 17 cast is honeymooning in Cancun

Last week, the MAFS brides and grooms traded chilly Denver for sunny Cancun, Mexico. The honeymoons got off to an awkward start for some, with Cameron making an offensive remark to fellow groom Orion on the bus to the airport and then clashing with his bride Clare when he didn’t offer to carry her suitcase.

In the show’s Nov. 15 episode, Clare and Cameron bonded while paddleboarding but later discovered they have very different outlooks on life. Emily and Brennan decided to hold off on physical intimacy until they got to know each other better, while Becca and Austin couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Lauren and Orion were on the same page when it came to finances and having kids, but things got tense during a discussion about their different ways of responding to offensive jokes and slurs.

As the three couples navigated some tough moments in their new marriages, they also enjoyed all the perks that the lavish resort had to offer. But where exactly are they staying?

The ‘Married at First Sight’ honeymoon resort is the Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres

This season, the Married at First Sight cast is honeymooning at the Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa, an all-inclusive, five-star luxury beachfront hotel about 30 minutes north of Cancun. The hotel’s chic rooms and suites feature sea views, swim-up pools, private Jacuzzis, and other amenities. Guests can dine and drink at the resort’s 20 restaurants and bars, including the Chic Cabaret and Restaurant, which combines dining with a cabaret show; Chang Thai, which serves Thai cuisine with nods to the flavors of Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia; and El Dorado, a steakhouse. The adjacent TRS Coral Hotel is an adults-only resort that shares many amenities with the Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres. It was the filming location for Love Is Blind Season 2.

Activities for guests include yoga and Pilates, salsa lessons, cooking and mixology classes, live music and DJs, and tequila tastings like the one that Emily and Brennan indulged in on Married at First Sight. People can also hit one of eight courts at the Rafal Nadal Tennis Center or pamper themselves at Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness, where treatments include massages, facials, haircuts and hairstyling, and manicures and pedicures.

Those who’ve visited the Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres have raved about the resort. It has 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor, with reviewers calling it “amazing,” “beautiful,” and “incredible.”

​New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 17 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

