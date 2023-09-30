A royal author has said that the Duchess of Sussex is ready to ditch all her associations with royalty now because of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Once upon a time Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) were the Fab Four of the royal family. But while much of the public was excited about the direction the group would take the monarchy in the future, all was not well behind the scenes.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised just about everyone when they announced that they were stepping down from their roles within the Firm. One year after their final engagement, royal watchers were shocked again when the pair sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss what life was like for them behind palace walls. During that interview, the duo painted some of Harry’s relatives in a bad light. Since then Harry has only returned to his home country a handful of times, and Meghan has been back even less than that.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle arrive to attend Christmas Day church service in Norfolk, England | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Now, one royal author believes Meghan is not only done with visits to the U.K. but ready to let go of all her royal associations because of the way she feels around the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Author says Meghan no longer wants to be in the ‘royal frame’ because of William and Kate

Royal columnist and author of The Last Queen, Clive Irving, thinks that the former Suits star is likely to stay outside of the “royal frame” from here on out.

He told Express: “I think it’s unlikely ever to see Meghan in the same frame as William and Kate. I don’t think she’s comfortable with them because they’re not comfortable with her. I think it’s basically Harry’s appearances that will matter now, not her.”

Irving also argued the Sussexes are “celebrities in their own right” these days and no longer need to “trade” on their royal status.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle attend Commonwealth Day 2020 | Phil Harris – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Daily Mail editor Rebecca English recalled that tensions were high when the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family were together following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

“The body language was fascinating. You couldn’t help but notice the body language between the senior royals and Meghan from where we were standing,” English recalled on the Palace Confidential podcast. “You could see that Camilla, Kate, and Sophie were together, and the body language was very comfortable between them … There was something self-consciously awkward about [Meghan’s] posture, demonstrating the depth of the rift between herself and the rest of the royal family even if you happened upon them without any prior knowledge of the acrimony of the past four years.”

To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield explained that Meghan also isn’t keen to go back to England because she can’t take being booed.

“I certainly think that Meghan will avoid the U.K. for self-preservation. She does not want the boos,” Scholfield said during a segment on Talk TV (per Express). “She doesn’t want the negative attention … She wants to go where she’s celebrated and elevated.”

And royal biographer Andrew Morton opined that the duchess won’t return to the country at all when Prince William is king because she will “never curtsy to Kate.”