'Batman' star Michael Keaton dated the future Catwoman for about five months in 1988 while still married, which was an issue during casting.

Actor Michael Keaton has a long list of credits, known for films such as Mr. Mom, Multiplicity, and Beetlejuice. In 1989, he landed the coveted role of Bruce Wayne in Batman.

Now in his seventies, Keaton has worked alongside many incredible A-list actors throughout his 45-year career in Hollywood. However, there he refused to work with one well-known actor due to a previous romantic relationship. Despite Keaton’s resistance, the popular A-lister made it into the Batman franchise.

Michael Keaton as Batman

Known for playing comedic roles, Keaton surprised audiences when he appeared in the 1989 Batman blockbuster film. Directed by Tim Burton, the film took a gothic spin on the classic Caped Crusader tale, redefining the superhero genre.

In 1992, Keaton reprised his role in Batman Returns, but when the 1995 Batman Forever film came out, Keaton was no longer donning the Dark Knight’s suit, instead replaced by Val Kilmer. Tim Burton did not remain involved in the franchise. Producer Joel Schumacher took over, presenting a more kid-friendly approach, which became a box-office failure.

Three decades later, Keaton has suited up one more time to portray Batman, appearing in The Flash, a DC Extended Universe film starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen (aka The Flash).

The iconic actress who played Catwoman

In the 1989 Batman film, the role of photojournalist Vicki Vale was up for grabs. The character was the love interest of Bruce Wayne, so the actor needed to have a magnetic personality.

Sean Young (Blade Runner) was the original choice, but several weeks before filming began, she was injured in an equestrian accident and lost the role. Producer Jon Peters suggested Michelle Pfeiffer take over, but Keaton refused her involvement in the film.

Robert Wuhl, the actor who portrayed reporter Alexander Knox in Batman, revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “To put a little fly in the ointment, Michael Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer had previously dated and broken up.” He explained, “At the time, Michael told me he was trying to get back with his ex-wife. Keaton was firmly, and underline firmly, against that casting of Pfeiffer, and he and Peters got into it.”

Kim Basinger (L.A. Confidential) ultimately won the role of Vicki Vale in the highly successful feature film, which earned more than $400 million in box office sales. Pfeiffer, however, was not done with the Batman franchise. In the 1992 sequel Batman Returns, actor Annette Bening (The Grifters) planned to play Catwoman but dropped out of the project when she learned of her pregnancy.

Bening handed over Catwoman’s whip to Pfeiffer, who perfected an unforgettable portrayal of Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman. According to Best Life, “This time, her casting was an apparent non-issue for Keaton, who had finalized his divorce from McWilliams in 1990.”

The Dopesick actor was married to actor Caroline McWilliams (Soap) from 1982-90. Pfeiffer was married to actor Peter Horton (Thirty Something) from 1981-88. Keaton and Pfeiffer dated for approximately five months in 1988 while Keaton was still married.

While the Clean and Sober actor has never revealed why he was uncomfortable working with his ex-girlfriend, Pfeiffer has had nothing but praise for the Batman actor, telling ET Online, “It was great actually working with him having had a history because I was really out of my element. Also, the fact that he had done this kind of picture before, and I didn’t know what to expect.”

The Scarface actor explained, “I felt really comfortable with him. I felt really safe with him. I could go to him and say, ‘Why am I feeling so awful? I don’t know what’s going on.’ And he would explain it to me. ‘I know. I went through it on the first one.'”

Batman Returns became a huge box-office hit. The couple shared undeniable onscreen chemistry. And the moment when Catwoman licks Batman’s face is unforgettable.

Keaton has never remarried. Pfeiffer married television producer David E. Kelley in 1993, and in November of this year, they will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.