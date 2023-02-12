What Is Mumford & Sons’ Frontman Marcus Mumford’s Net Worth?

British band Mumford & Sons has one of the most recognizable sounds in the music industry. The band’s folksy beats have earned acclaim from music critics and fans alike – and much of the credit for the group’s signature sound goes to Marcus Mumford, who sings lead vocals for the group. Mumford, who also plays electric guitar, acoustic guitar, and drums, is a very successful musician with several awards and accolades to his credit. Despite his many accomplishments, Mumford lives a low-key life when he isn’t performing, spending most of his time with his wife, actor Carey Mulligan, and their children. So, how much is Mumford’s net worth?

What is Marcus Mumford best known for?

How has it been 10 years? Feels in equal parts such a long time and also not when you consider just how much has happened. Making this album felt like a continuation of Sigh No More, so many songs written on the road and in the gaps between legs of the Sigh No More tour that … pic.twitter.com/rPqoSgNA9P — Mumford & Sons (@MumfordAndSons) November 11, 2022

Born in 1987, Marcus Mumford got involved with the music business at a very early age. In 2007, Mumford and fellow musicians Ted Dwane, Ben Lovett, and Winston Marshall got together to form the band Mumford & Sons. The band became closely associated with the iconic “West London folk scene,” releasing their debut studio album, Sigh No More, in 2009.

The album would be a game-changer for the band, earning six Grammy Awards nominations and receiving honors such as a Mercury Prize nomination. According to AllMusic, the band would go on to release three more studio albums, including Babel in 2012, Wilder Mind in 2015, and Delta in 2018. Over the years, Mumford & Sons have written and released such songs as “Little Lion Man,” tunes that have become soft rock/indie standards. As for Mumford, he has also emerged as a vibrant solo artist, releasing his debut solo album, Self-Titled, in 2022.

What is Marcus Mumford’s net worth?

Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons | Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Just as Marcus Mumford was achieving the height of fame in the music industry, his personal life was also starting to look up. He reconnected with his childhood pen pal, actor Carey Mulligan, and the two embarked on a whirlwind romance. Reportedly, Mumford and Mulligan were able to touch base after a period of many years when Mumford invited Mulligan to a secret show that Mumford & Sons played in the basement of a friend’s house in Nashville. Things took off from there, with the couple moving in together not long after the concert.

Mulligan and Mumford are a low-key pair, and they kept their April 2012 wedding very private. The two support each other in their numerous business endeavors, including Mumford’s many music production projects. Thanks to all of Mumford’s efforts as an artist and a producer, he’s managed to become very wealthy. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mumford has a net worth of around $10 million.

Carey Mulligan is almost as wealthy as her husband

In the decade that they’ve been married, Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford have welcomed two children, Evelyn and Wilfred. The two share a home in London and a residence in Devon. While Mumford and Mulligan keep their young children off of social media, the actor did open up in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to reveal how the family was spending a great deal of their time, admitting that they cook a lot and spend a great deal of time in bed watching TV.

As for Mulligan, she’s got her own successful career as an actor, playing in a wide variety of dramatic films and productions, including the hit movie Promising Young Woman. She’s also accumulated an impressive amount of money, thanks to her many years as an A-list star. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mulligan’s net worth is around $8 million – just slightly less than her husband. Together, Mumford and Mulligan are a true power couple.