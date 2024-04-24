Although we don't know the identity of this man, we do know that newly divorced 'Sister, Sister' actor Tia Mowry dressed up for the occasion.

Tia Mowry has been single for a minute now. The last year has brought the mother of two through a firestorm of personal hardships and professional obstacles. Now, the 45-year-old is focusing on “resilience” and “bouncing back” from her divorce. Recently, cameras spotted Mowry hugging a man. Learn more about her life after divorce, including dating.

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry in 2020 | Andrew Toth/Getty Images for MACRO; Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Tia Mowry met her now ex-husband Cory Hardrict while filming Hollywood Horror together. After dating for six years, the couple got engaged on Christmas Day in 2006. The Sister, Sister actor and Hardrict wed in 2008 and had their first child, Cree, in 2011. After the birth of their son, Mowry and Hardrict had a girl, Cairo, in 2018. In October 2022, the Tia & Tamera star announced that she and Hardrict had separated. They finalized their divorce in April 2023.

Tia Mowry and daughter Cairo at Bluey’s ‘The Sign’ premiere party at Walt Disney Studios | Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Although the couple cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce, Mowry explained that therapy and the deaths of relatives spurred her to make the final decision. The Game star had been going to therapy, she told Today. “I knew [I should divorce] when I really started to focus on my happiness,” Mowry clarified.

“I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family — but at the end of the day, it’s about self-love … It’s a hard journey, but at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it.”

Tia Mowry at the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards | 1st and 3rd photos: Aliah Anderson/WireImage; 2nd photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Mowry has also been vocal about dating again on her now-deleted TikTok. In September 2023, the Family Reunion actor shared a clip of herself dancing with the text, “When an emotionally immature man thinks he can play you, but when he goes low you go lower.” The same month, she posted the text “When anyone asks me about my dating life” over a video of herself lipsyncing to a soundbite that stated, “It got worse. But I feel like it’s about to get worser. It got worse! It got worser!”

Tia Mowry on April 17, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California | MEGA/GC Images

Since late 2023, Mowry has been quieter about her personal life. This is why these photos of The Quick Fix Kitchen author dolled up with a mysterious man caught fans’ attention. Although we don’t know the identity of this person wearing a rumpled polo shirt, khakis, and white sneakers, we do know that Mowry dressed up for the occasion. The 4u by Tia haircare founder donned a Barbie pink blazer and matching miniskirt. She carried a black quilted Chanel handbag and wore strappy silver open-toe heels.

Tia Mowry in Beverly Hills, California | MEGA/GC Images

Mowry wore her long dark hair slicked back in a wavy ponytail. She accessorized with silver rings, bracelets, earrings, and earcuffs, looking chic and bright in her fun look. Whether she was on a date or wrapping up a business meeting, the Bratz voiceover star is being gentle with herself.

Mowry explained more in an Instagram video she posted earlier this month: “Recovering from a divorce feels like a whirlwind journey. I found out through the process that divorce isn’t a place where we arrive; it’s entering a new chapter in life with many nuances and no one-size-fits-all handbook.”