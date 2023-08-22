TLC’s OutDaughtered Season 9 shows the Busby quints at 8 years old, and fans love observing Riley Busby’s rambunctious personality. Riley is one of the most outgoing and authoritative quints, frequently taking charge of her sisters. And when one fan questioned Riley’s health, Adam Busby came to the little girl’s defense.

‘OutDaughtered’ star Adam Busby defended Riley Busby’s health on social media

OutDaughtered Season 9 star Riley Busby has always been among the most rambunctious Busby quints. As a natural-born leader, Riley excelled early on in school, and fans adore her strong personality. Unfortunately, eagle-eyed fans who love the quints take note when they believe they spot something amiss. One fan on Reddit pointed out Riley’s eye, causing Adam Busby to intervene.

“Not a doctor or anything, definitely not diagnosing, but has anyone else noticed Riley seems to close her left eye a lot more?” the fan wrote on Reddit. “I started seeing more of her, and I think she might have something on that eye. I don’t know. They should get a check-up just in case I’m right, and if I’m not, then it’s better to make sure and avoid any possible health issues on the girls.”

Adam replied to the OutDaughtered fan on Reddit with his explanation about Riley. “They are NICU babies,” he said. “They have gone to the doctor and seen specialists on a much higher frequency than most non-NICU kids. None of our doctors are concerned with anything and her eyesight is great.”

Fans keeping up with OutDaughtered know the quints were born at 28 weeks and spent two months in neonatal intensive care. “To see life be born before it was supposed to be … is hard,” Danielle Busby recalled in an Instagram post. “Not knowing what our days were going to be and not knowing HOW HARD three months in the NICU would change your life forever. I have so much admiration for doctors and nurses who can take on a job in the NICU.”

Adam Busby gave an update on Hazel Busby’s eyes

While some OutDaughtered fans had concerns about Riley Busby’s eyes, Hazel Busby’s eyes get talked about more frequently. Hazel has nystagmus, a condition that causes her eyes to make involuntary rapid movements. The quint has had eye surgery in the past, but Adam and Danielle Busby are hopeful that eye surgeries are behind her now.

“Doing all this research on nystagmus and just seeing all the worst things that could happen, and then stepping into this appointment and then hearing that Hazel has 20/30 vision, you know, it’s awesome,” Adam said in OutDaughtered Season 9.

“[The doctor’s] not talking about any surgery, and hopefully, we’ll never have another surgery,” Danielle noted. “And I didn’t know that 20/40 was that requirement to be able to drive, and so I just don’t have that much concern about what Hazel can accomplish.”

OutDaughtered Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.