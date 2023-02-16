‘Outer Banks’ Teaser Clip Shows Kiara Calling Out Her Biggest Mistake in Season 2

Kiara Carrera is calling herself out in Outer Banks Season 3. As fans may recall, many viewers were frustrated with the teen last season. Her impulsive behavior proved she was a Pogue 4 Life, but it also caused trouble for her friends. After some time to reflect, it seems Kiara would agree with fan opinions. Check out a teaser clip below to see what Kiara says about her actions.

Madison Bailey as Kiara in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Many fans were furious at Kiara in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 2

Early in season 2, Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and JJ (Rudy Pankow) had to cope with the presumed death of their friends, John B. (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline). Kiara’s way of coping was a little reckless, as she spray-painted “murderer” on the Camerons’ wall outside their home and shouted at Rafe (Drew Starkey). Sure, the Camerons deserved it, but the vandalism caused Shoupe (Cullen Moss) to take the Pogues even less seriously.

Many fans were annoyed at Kiara’s behavior in season 2, particularly when it came to the way she treated Pope and her parents. However, the biggest point of frustration came when she shouted “murderer” at Ward Cameron (Charles Esten). Her impulsive decision alerted Ward to the Pogues’ hiding spot as they spied on his deadly meeting with Gavin (Adam Vernier). Even worse, she caused Pope to drop his video camera, destroying the only solid evidence they had against Ward.

Kiara calls herself out in a new ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 teaser clip

Outer Banks Season 2 Kiara would likely say she did what she felt was right. However, Outer Banks Season 3 Kiara is a little remorseful about the scene she caused. Bailey and Cline sat down for an interview on Good Day DC, as seen above, which started with a preview clip from the upcoming season.

The clip shows Sarah asking her friends what they would have done differently in their adventure so far. JJ says he would have gotten the Royal Merchant gold before Ward could get to it himself. Pope says he would have hidden the Cross of Santo Domingo a little better. Cleo (Carlacia Grant) jokes that she would have “looked both ways before crossing the street,” referencing the time John B. hit her with a car. Kiara’s answer is a huge service to fans:

“Not yell ‘murderer’ at Ward, maybe,” she says.

Kie will get kidnapped and start another romance in season 3

It seems Outer Banks Season 3 will be another wild adventure for Kiara. In the season 3 trailer, she gets kidnapped by a Caribbean Don named Carlos Singh (Andy McQueen), who tells her that she and her friends are the key to finding El Dorado, the lost city of gold. Additionally, Kiara has to deal with the threat of being sent to boarding school by her parents. On top of all that, she and JJ will explore their highly-anticipated romance. But even that won’t be safe from complications.

“It’s never going to be, ‘And then they lived happily ever after,’ there’s some twists and intensity,” Bailey teased to Entertainment Weekly. “People have had three seasons to build this up in their minds, and I think that what they came up with is a little unexpected — it’s more than just a straight shot into a relationship. Our differences are quite predominant this season.”

Hopefully, Kiara will at least make some better decisions this season. We’ll have to watch and find out. Outer Banks Season 3 premieres on Feb. 23, only on Netflix.